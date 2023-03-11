NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 11

What a frustrating week from a fan's perspective. We've lost Luka Doncic, Ja Morant and Kevin Durant just this week, which is scary since numerous superstars were sidelined before these disastrous few days. It opens up some value in DFS, though, and we'll bank on some absences here. With that in mind, let's start with two of those guards stepping up in more prominent roles!

Guards

Devin Booker, PHX vs. SAC ($37)

We were worried about Booker's fantasy value when Phoenix acquired Durant, but that's far from an issue now that KD is sidelined for the next 2-3 weeks. On the contrary, DB should be asked to do even more because Cameron Johnson and Mikal Bridges are in Brooklyn after that trade. With all of those guys off the floor, Booker has a team-leading 36 percent usage rate, averaging over 1.5 Y! points per minute. That elite rate has led to Booker scoring at least 56 Yahoo points in four straight outings! That's absurd from a sub-$40 player, and it should continue against a 28th-ranked Sacramento defense. In their two matchups this year, DB is averaging 55 fantasy points per game!

Tyus Jones, MEM vs. DAL ($26)

Jones is one of the best backup point guards in the NBA, but he's a stud whenever he gets to start. That's what's happening right now with Ja Morant sidelined, leading to TJ scoring 48 and 59 Y! points in two of three games this week. He's now started 12 games for Ja this year, generating a 41-point average across 33 minutes a night in those outings. That makes it hard to believe that Tyus is still just $26, and this Dallas defense has been a disaster since acquiring Kyrie Irving.

Guard to Avoid

Jordan Poole, GSW vs. MIL ($26)

Poole has been fabulous at times this season, but he's been terrible whenever Stephen Curry has been healthy. In the three games since Chef Curry's return, Poole is averaging just 23 Yahoo points per game. That's what we saw earlier in the season too, with Poole posting a 23-point average in his 25 games coming off the bench. Those are terrifying totals for a $26 player, and it becomes even scarier since Milwaukee has the best defensive rating over the last 20 games.

Story continues

Forwards

Gordon Hayward, CHA vs. UTA ($24)

Hayward's career has been derailed by injuries, but he's playing some of his best basketball ever right now. The former All-Star has at least 26 Yahoo points in 10 of his last 11 games, averaging 34 Y! points per game in that span. It's no surprise since LaMelo Ball is out for the remainder of the season, boosting Hayward's minutes, shot attempts, assists and usage. A revenge game against Utah is the icing on the cake, with the Jazz ranked 22nd in points allowed and 24th in defensive efficiency.

Al Horford, BOS at ATL ($21)

It feels gross to recommend two veterans that are way past their primes, but it's tough to fade Hayward and Horford right now. Much like Hayward, Horford is seeing a massive boost due to injuries, with Robert Williams sidelined in Boston. That means Big Al is scooping up all the big men stats, averaging 37 Yahoo points per game in the four outings since Williams went down. One of those was even a blowout, which is awesome since Big Al has played nearly 35 minutes a night in that span. A matchup with Atlanta should keep him rolling, with the Hawks ranked 21st in points allowed and 22nd in defensive efficiency.

Forward to Avoid

De'Andre Hunter, ATL vs. BOS ($17)

Hunter is a fine fantasy option, but it doesn't make any sense to pay $17 to use him. The Atlanta winger is locked into a 30-minute role, but he has no ceiling, with Trae Young and Dejounte Murray swallowing up all of the usage in Atlanta. That's not the only thing holding him back; Hunter is battling John Collins, Clint Capela, Saddiq Bey and Bogdan Bogdanovic for touches as well. That's too many cooks in this Hawks kitchen, which has led to Hunter averaging just 20 Y! points per game across his last six outings. Facing the Celtics is concerning, too, with Boston ranked fourth in defensive efficiency ratings.

Centers

James Wiseman, DET vs. IND ($15)

Wiseman was considered a bust in Golden State, but the move to Detroit has revived his career. The 2020 number-two pick has started the last seven games for the Pistons and should continue to see an increased role with Isaiah Stewart out as well. That injury has allowed Wiseman to score 34 and 36 Yahoo points in his two most recent outings. Getting 25-30 fantasy points is brilliant from a $15 player, and this kid is only scratching the surface of what he could become. Facing Indiana is also incredible, with the Pacers ranked 26th in defensive efficiency and points allowed. They're also surrendering the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing centers, making Wiseman the best per-dollar play on the board.

Nick Richards, CHA vs. UTA ($12)

If Mark Williams misses this game, Richards will be locked into everyone's lineup. Williams has been starting at center since the Mason Plumlee trade, and we anticipate Richards taking that job if Williams is unable to go. He'd be latched into a 30-minute role as the starting center, which is wonderful since Richards averages 18 Yahoo points per game across 17 minutes a night. Both could double in this expanded role, with Richards dropping 34 Y! points across 29 minutes in the game where Williams went down. That makes the $12 price tag laughable, especially since Utah surrenders the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing centers.

Center to Avoid

Christian Wood, DAL at MEM ($19)

Wood can be a fantastic fantasy option when given a large workload, but that's just not happening for whatever reason. The big man is averaging 23 Y! points per game across 20 minutes a night in his 13 games since returning from an injury. We thought it was a build-up after the injury, but his numbers over the last five outings are even worse. Memphis is not a good matchup for Wood either, ranked sixth in points allowed and second in defensive efficiency.