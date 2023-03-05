NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 5

This could be a frustrating slate. It's always challenging when we have teams playing back-to-backs, and we have four teams on the second half Sunday. It's funny because we wanted to target the Houston-San Antonio matchup yesterday, and those teams face off again today. We're not going to recommend the same players from Saturday, but we're obviously going to target that matchup again. With that in mind, let's start with a PG stepping into an expanded role.

Guards

Terry Rozier, CHA at BKN ($31)

Scary Terry will be a regular in these articles for the remainder of the season. We say that because he'll run this Hornets offense in the absence of LaMelo Ball. Rozier leads the team with a 32 percent usage rate when Ball is off the floor while averaging 1.1 Y! points per minute during those circumstances. He's played nearly 20 games without LaMelo this year and averages 37 Yahoo points per game in those outings. The boost in usage makes Rozier way too undervalued, and we certainly don't mind Brooklyn allows the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing guards.

Delon Wright, WAS vs. MIL ($16)

Wright has always been a great fantasy producer in limited minutes throughout his career, but his salary should never be this low for a starting point guard. He's produced at least 32 Yahoo points in four of his last six games since taking over for Monte Morris while dropping a season-high 54 in his most recent outing. That's ridiculous from a $16 player, and it's clear Yahoo needs to make a value adjustment to Wright's salary.

Guard to Avoid

Derrick White, BOS vs. NYK ($22)

White has been a wonderful addition for the Celtics, but he worries us since the Celtics roster is finally fully healthy. That's forced him back to a bench role where he's only averaged 21 Yahoo points across 26 minutes a night through the opening 47 games of the year. A recent surge has skyrocketed his salary, but he did most of that damage when Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown were both sidelined. The Knicks aren't an easy matchup right now as they rank seventh in points allowed and ninth in defensive efficiency.

Forwards

Jalen Williams, OKC vs. UTA ($28)

It's weird Williams is designated as a forward because he's one of OKC's primary ball handlers. The injury to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has allowed J-Dub to take over with at least 43 Yahoo points in all three games since the star went down. That might look outlandish, but it's far from surprising since Williams boasts a 39-point average across his last 10 outings. He's simply one of the best rookies in the league, and should roll right through the Jazz with their 21st in points allowed and 24th in defensive efficiency while allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing SGs. That's J-Will's true position right now, and he already dropped 43 Y! points against Utah earlier in the week.

Cameron Johnson, BKN vs. CHA ($20)

The Kevin Durant trade was the most talked about move at the deadline, but no one is mentioning how important it was for Johnson. He's now one of the focal points of Brooklyn's offense, having taken at least 15 shots in three of the last four games. Johnson's also produced at least 32 Yahoo points in all of those while generating a 37-point average. As long as he logs 35 minutes and puts up 15-20 shots a night, he needs to be closer to $30. Getting to face Charlotte is sensational with the team ranked 27th in points allowed while giving up the second-most fantasy points to opposing forwards.

Forward to Avoid

Josh Hart, NYK at BOS ($19)

Hart was a fantasy stud on the Blazers, but it's tough to trust him in a bench role for the Knicks. The stat-stuffing winger has to battle Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett for touches as has played 28 or fewer minutes in eight of his last nine games. Hart's also failed to crack 30 Yahoo points in six straight outings, and it's clear he'll have a limited ceiling with so many weapons on this Knicks roster. The matchup with the Celtics is the worst part since they surrender the fifth-fewest fantasy points to opposing SFs. Hart is an excellent real-life basketball player, but avoid him in DFS as long as he's coming off the bench.

Centers

Alperen Sengun, HOU vs. SAS ($25)

Sengun is struggling right now, but this is a great spot for the big man to get going. The Spurs are the best matchup in DFS as they sit last in both points allowed and defensive efficiency. That's scary with some of the gems Sengun has flashed this year while averaging 34 Yahoo points. That alone is a fantastic total from a player in this salary range, and we have to assume the Rockets will hand him more offensive responsibilities over the closing two months of the campaign. Sengun has also recorded at least 29 Y! points in all three meetings with the Spurs this year while averaging 35.

Zach Collins, SAS at HOU ($20)

We really didn't want to ride any of the same recommendations as yesterday, but Collins is impossible to fade having scored at least 28 Yahoo points in eight of his nine starts while generating a 35-point average. That production is no surprise when you look at his per-minute averages, and he should continue to go off with Jakob Poeltl moving to Toronto. The Spurs' injury report makes Collins even more enticing with Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell, Malaki Branham and Doug McDermott all possibly missing out Sunday. Getting to face the Rockets is the real draw since they rank 28th in points allowed and 29th in defensive efficiency.

Center to Avoid

Bobby Portis, MIL at WAS ($19)

We had Portis as a fade on Saturday, and we're going to repeat it today. Playing the second half of a back-to-back set isn't great for a player who just returned from injury, especially since he plays for one of the NBA's most cautious teams. That doesn't even consider Portis's diminished role where he's logged 22 or fewer minutes in all five games since coming back. He's also dropped 17 or fewer Yahoo points in four of those, and it's not a good sign he has to battle Khris Middleton for touches off of the bench.