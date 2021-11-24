NBA DFS Building Blocks for Wednesday, November 24 | Today, 11/24/21

Wednesday, Nov. 24, brings a mega 13-game slate, with the Association giving everyone a Thanksgiving holiday. Let’s look at the player pool and discuss the top NBA DFS picks for DraftKings, FanDuel and Yahoo lineups. Do not forget to head over to the Awesemo NBA DFS home page for more great written daily fantasy basketball content.

NBA DFS Picks: Building Blocks, Wednesday, Nov. 24

Yahoo Play of the Day — LaMelo Ball: Charlotte Hornets at Orlando Magic

Awesemo’s Preliminary Point Projections: Yahoo and FanDuel: 46.39 | DraftKings: 48.19

Awesemo’s Preliminary Rostered Projections: Yahoo 21.6% | FanDuel 23.3% | DraftKings 4.1%

DFS Salary: Yahoo $43 | FanDuel $9,300 | DraftKings $10,700

Even with 26 teams in action tonight, Giannis Antetokounmpo is the only player in the Awesemo projections who tops 50 Yahoo points. Stephen Curry is at 47.03, and LaMelo Ball comes in third with 46.39 as his median outcome. It is likely that a couple of players will exceed this nominal threshold, though still a little surprising that only 15 total players have 40-plus fantasy points as their median projection.

Ball is coming off the best three game stretch of his career posting just over 55 Yahoo points on average in this timeframe. In these outings he is averaging 37.3 minutes and 21.3 field goal attempts, culminating in 25 points, 11 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 2.7 combined blocks and steals. Orlando is running short-handed tonight, and Charlotte is 7.5-point road favorites. While Ball may not see more than 32 to 34 minutes if the Hornets can take control of the game, he should still produce something similar to his per-minute rate of 1.5 Yahoo points. Both Orlando and Charlotte are playing at a top-10 pace, and the Magic have the third-worst defensive efficiency, allowing 109.8 points per 100 possessions.

Fred VanVleet: Toronto Raptors at Memphis Grizzlies

Awesemo’s Preliminary Point Projections: Yahoo and FanDuel: 37.47 | DraftKings: 38.09

Awesemo’s Preliminary Rostered Projections: Yahoo 21.2% | FanDuel 3.1% | DraftKings 14%

DFS Salary: Yahoo $31 | FanDuel $8,400 | DraftKings $7,800

The Raptors last played on Sunday, so that means that Fred VanVleet (groin) has had 72 hours off for rest and treatment of his various minor maladies. Once again, VanVleet is playing heavy minutes and currently tops the leaderboard with 38.1 per game. Teammate O.G. Anunoby is second with 37.3 per game, though he has missed the last three games with a hip issue. On the season VanVleet is at or approaching career highs, with 19.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.8 assists, and 2.2 combined blocks and steals. Both of these teams are playing at top-10 paces, and Memphis has the worst defensive efficiency in the league, allowing 111.5 points per 100 possessions. Do not overlook VanVleet in any formats tonight.

Miles Bridges: Charlotte Hornets at Orlando Magic

Awesemo’s Preliminary Point Projections: Yahoo and FanDuel: 37.98 | DraftKings: 39.03

Awesemo’s Preliminary Rostered Projections: Yahoo 25.0% | FanDuel 13.4% | DraftKings 14.9%

DFS Salary: Yahoo $32 | FanDuel $8,200 | DraftKings $7,800

While Miles Bridges is coming off his worst game of the season, managing only 16 Yahoo points against Washington despite logging 41 minutes, he is in the midst of a breakthrough season. The uptempo pace of the Charlotte offense, along with their lackadaisical defense, suits his skill set perfectly. Ball is constantly setting him up for lobs, and the game environment fostered by the Hornets style leads to plenty of rebounding and fast break opportunities. Bridges is crushing his prior marks in every statistical category through 19 games. With 36.8 minutes per game and 17.1 field goal attempts, including 7.1 from beyond the arc, he has been a veritable cornucopia of fantasy goodness. Thus far he has averaged 20.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.2 combined blocks and steals while logging the most total minutes of anyone in the NBA and averaging the third most on a per-game basis.

Yahoo Daily Fantasy Basketball Discount Dandies

Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets

Clearly this matchup stands out as one that gamers will be flocking to in Friday’s tournaments. Orlando is without point guard Cole Anthony, and Gary Harris (hand) is questionable. They are already missing half a dozen other players who are recovering from injuries suffered last year, so the cupboard is relatively bare. The Yahoo bargains include Chuma Okeke at the $10 minimum and R.J. Hampton and rookie Franz Wagner coming in at $14 each. Center Mohamed Bamba is coming off a dud against Milwaukee, though he has at least 29 Yahoo points in eight of his last 10, including four with 35-plus, giving him very attainable upside. Wendell Carter Jr. and rookie Jalen Suggs have been more uneven with their results, and at their current popularity they may be best left to the masses to assume the extra risk of a mediocre performance on a night with 13 games on the docket.

Fellow NBA writer Zach Brunner loves a couple of players from the Magic side of things. Check out who he is targeting in his NBA DFS Picks, Grades & Values article today.

Final Thoughts on NBA DFS picks for the Wednesday, Nov. 24 Slate

There will likely be plenty of late breaking news, particularly with Philadelphia playing in the last game of the night. The 8 p.m. ET games also have plenty of question marks, with Toronto, Detroit, Chicago and Miami all having multiple players dealing with injuries. Keep in mind that salaries and scoring formats differ across the various fantasy sites, and a slam-dunk play on Yahoo may be a below-average NBA DFS pick on DraftKings or FanDuel.

