NBA Daily Playoff Picture: The one where the Mavericks' season is on the line

The NBA playoff picture will come into clearer view each day between now and the end of the regular season Sunday. In the meantime, we will provide detailed daily updates on the landscape, including magic numbers, strength of schedule, relevant tiebreakers and the stakes for every day's slate of games.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

1. Milwaukee Bucks (58-22)

Clinched No. 1 seed and first-round playoff series vs. No. 8 seed (determined by play-in tournament)

2. Boston Celtics (55-25)

Clinched No. 2 seed and first-round playoff series vs. No. 7 seed (determined by play-in tournament)

3. Philadelphia 76ers (52-28)

Clinched No. 3 seed and first-round playoff series vs. No. 6 seed (BKN or MIA)

4. Cleveland Cavaliers (51-30)

Clinched No. 4 seed and first-round playoff series vs. No. 5 New York Knicks

5. New York Knicks (47-33)

Clinched No. 5 seed and first-round playoff series vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers

6. Brooklyn Nets (44-36)

Magic number for No. 6 seed: 1

Remaining schedule : ORL, PHI

Highest possible finish : No. 6 seed (clinched no lower than No. 7)

Own tiebreakers against: Heat

PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT

7. Miami Heat (43-37)

Remaining schedule : @WAS, ORL

Highest possible finish: No. 6 seed (clinched no lower than No. 7)

8. Atlanta Hawks (41-39)

Magic number for No. 8 seed: 1

Remaining schedule : PHI, @BOS

Highest possible finish : No. 8 seed (clinched no lower than No. 9)

Own tiebreakers against: Raptors

9. Toronto Raptors (40-40)

Remaining schedule : @BOS, MIL

Highest possible finish: No. 8 seed (clinched no lower than No. 9)

10. Chicago Bulls (38-42)

Clinched No. 10 seed and play-in tournament game vs. No. 9 seed (ATL or TOR)

Friday's games of consequence (all times Eastern)

Miami at Washington (7 p.m.): MIA will be the No. 7 seed in the play-in tournament with a loss or a BKN win.

Orlando at Brooklyn (7:30 p.m.): BKN can clinch the No. 6 seed and a first-round playoff series against PHI with a win or a MIA loss.

Philadelphia at Atlanta (7:30 p.m.): ATL will be the No. 8 seed in the play-in tournament with a win or a TOR loss.

Toronto at Boston (7:30 p.m.): TOR will be the No. 9 seed in the play-in tournament with a loss or an ATL win.

Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks must win Friday night to keep their postseason hopes alive. (Jerome Miron/USA Today Sports)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

*1. Denver Nuggets (52-28)

Clinched No. 1 seed and first-round playoff series vs. No. 8 seed (determined by play-in tournament)

2. Memphis Grizzlies (50-30)

Magic number for No. 2 seed: 1

3. Sacramento Kings (48-32)

Own tiebreaker for No. 2 seed vs. Memphis

*4. Phoenix Suns (45-35)

Clinched No. 4 seed and first-round playoff series vs. No. 5 seed (LAC, GSW, LAL, NOP or MIN)

5. Los Angeles Clippers (42-38)

Remaining schedule : POR, @PHX

Highest possible finish : No. 5 seed (clinched no lower than No. 9)

Own tiebreakers against: Lakers, Warriors

6. Golden State Warriors (42-38)

Remaining schedule : @SAC, @POR

Highest possible finish: No. 5 seed (clinched no lower than No. 9)

PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT

7. Los Angeles Lakers (41-39)

Remaining schedule : PHX, UTA

Highest possible finish : No. 5 seed (clinched no lower than No. 9)

Own tiebreakers against: Warriors, Pelicans

8. New Orleans Pelicans (41-39)

Remaining schedule : NYK, @MIN

Highest possible finish : No. 5 seed (clinched no lower than No. 9)

Own tiebreakers against: Clippers

9. Minnesota Timberwolves (40-40)

Remaining schedule : @SAS, NOP

Highest possible finish : No. 5 seed (clinched no lower than No. 9)

Own tiebreakers against: Clippers, Lakers

10. Oklahoma City Thunder (39-42)

Magic number for No. 10 seed: 1

Remaining schedule : MEM

Highest possible finish : No. 10 seed

Own tiebreaker against: Mavericks

—

11. Dallas Mavericks (38-42)

Remaining schedule : CHI, SAS

Highest possible finish: No. 10 seed

Friday's games of consequence (all times Eastern)