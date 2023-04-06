NBA Daily Playoff Picture: The one when the Eastern Conference is nearly settled

The NBA playoff picture will come into clearer view each day between now and the end of the regular season on Sunday. In the meantime, we will provide detailed daily updates on the landscape, including magic numbers, strength of schedule, relevant tiebreakers and the stakes for every day's slate of games.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

1. Milwaukee Bucks (58-22)

Clinched No. 1 seed and first-round playoff series vs. No. 8 seed (determined by play-in tournament)

2. Boston Celtics (55-25)

Clinched No. 2 seed and first-round playoff series vs. No. 7 seed (determined by play-in tournament)

3. Philadelphia 76ers (52-27)

Clinched No. 3 seed and first-round playoff series vs. No. 6 seed (BKN or MIA)

4. Cleveland Cavaliers (50-30)

Clinched No. 4 seed and first-round playoff series vs. No. 5 New York Knicks

5. New York Knicks (47-33)

Clinched No. 5 seed and first-round playoff series vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers

6. Brooklyn Nets (44-36)

Magic number for No. 6 seed: 1

Projected record : 45-37

Net rating : 1.3

Remaining schedule : ORL, PHI

Highest possible finish : No. 6 seed (clinched no lower than No. 7)

Own tiebreakers against: Heat

PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT

7. Miami Heat (42-37)

Magic number for No. 7 seed: 1

Projected record : 43-39

Net rating : -1.0

Remaining schedule : @PHI, @WAS, ORL

Highest possible finish : No. 6 seed (clinched no lower than No. 9)

Own tiebreakers against: Hawks

8. Atlanta Hawks (41-39)

Magic number for No. 8 seed: 1

Projected record : 42-40

Net rating : 0.3

Remaining schedule : PHI, @BOS

Highest possible finish : No. 7 seed (clinched no lower than No. 9)

Own tiebreakers against: Raptors

9. Toronto Raptors (40-40)

Projected record : 41-41

Net rating : 1.5

Remaining schedule : @BOS, MIL

Highest possible finish: No. 7 seed (clinched no lower than No. 9)

10. Chicago Bulls (38-42)

Clinched No. 10 seed and play-in tournament game vs. No. 9 seed (MIA, ATL or TOR)

Thursday's games of consequence (all times Eastern)

Miami at Philadelphia (7:30 p.m., TNT): The Heat can clinch no worse than the No. 7 seed in the play-in tournament with a win. The Nets will clinch a playoff berth and the No. 6 seed with a Miami loss.

Jimmy Butler's Miami Heat can seize control of the Eastern Conference play-in tournament with a win on Thursday night. (Rich Storry/USA Today Sports)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

*1. Denver Nuggets (52-27)

Clinched No. 1 seed and first-round playoff series vs. No. 8 seed (determined by play-in tournament)

2. Memphis Grizzlies (50-30)

Magic number for No. 2 seed: 1

3. Sacramento Kings (48-32)

Own tiebreaker for No. 2 seed vs. Memphis

*4. Phoenix Suns (44-35)

Clinched No. 4 seed and first-round playoff series vs. No. 5 seed (LAC, GSW, LAL, NOP or MIN)

5. Los Angeles Clippers (42-38)

Projected record : 43-39

Net rating : 0.3

Remaining schedule : POR, @PHX

Highest possible finish : No. 5 seed (clinched no lower than No. 9)

Own tiebreakers against: Lakers, Warriors

6. Golden State Warriors (42-38)

Projected record : 43-39

Net rating : 0.8

Remaining schedule : @SAC, @POR

Highest possible finish: No. 5 seed (clinched no lower than No. 9)

PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT

7. Los Angeles Lakers (41-39)

Projected record : 42-40

Net rating : 0.4

Remaining schedule : PHX, UTA

Highest possible finish : No. 5 seed (clinched no lower than No. 9)

Own tiebreakers against: Warriors, Pelicans

8. New Orleans Pelicans (41-39)

Projected record : 42-40

Net rating : 1.9

Remaining schedule : NYK, @MIN

Highest possible finish : No. 5 seed (clinched no lower than No. 9)

Own tiebreakers against: Clippers

9. Minnesota Timberwolves (40-40)

Projected record : 41-41

Net rating : -0.1

Remaining schedule : @SAS, NOP

Highest possible finish : No. 5 seed (clinched no lower than No. 9)

Own tiebreakers against: Clippers, Lakers

10. Oklahoma City Thunder (38-42)

Projected record : 39-43

Net rating : 0.6

Remaining schedule : @UTA, MEM

Highest possible finish : No. 10 seed

Own tiebreaker against: Mavericks

—

11. Dallas Mavericks (38-42)

Projected record : 40-42

Net rating : 0.1

Remaining schedule : CHI, SAS

Highest possible finish : No. 10 seed

Own tiebreaker against: Jazz

12. Utah Jazz (36-43)

Projected record : 37-45

Net rating : -0.5

Remaining schedule : OKC, DEN, @LAL

Highest possible finish: No. 10 seed

Thursday's games of consequence (all times Eastern)