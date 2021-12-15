NBA Daily Fantasy Picks - Dec. 15
Ariel Epstein gives her must-play, value play, and a fade for the NBA DFS slate on Wednesday, Dec. 15
The trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook simply hasn't blended as well as Lakers figures hoped, and Los Angeles has held internal discussions on trade scenarios for Russell Westbrook, league sources told B/R. But moving ...
The Dallas Mavericks were among teams to reach out to the Nets about a trade involving Kyrie Irving, per SNY sources. And in those trade talks, sources say Kristaps Porzingis was brought up. It's unknown if talks between Brooklyn and Dallas advanced ...
Ray Allen is ready to see Steph Curry break his 3-point record.
The three greatest 3-point shooters in NBA history shared a special moment at Madison Square Garden.
The Philadelphia 76ers have their eyes set on James Harden and Jaylen Brown as potential trade targets.
Jordan Poole was in awe after Kevon Looney's game-winning layup.
Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry reacts to Stephen Curry setting the new 3-point record.
Ready for the fantasy football playoffs? Playing for pride? Whatever the case, our rankings for Week 15 can help you build a winning lineup.
Draymond Green isn't one to bite his tongue, and he voiced his displeasure with the Warriors having to play Tuesday after taking a flight from Indianapolis to NYC.
The Sixers are in need of upgrades as the NBA's trade season starts to heat up, and is an old target suddenly on their radar once again? By Adam Hermann
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had some hilarious feedback for NFL analyst Tony Romo after yesterday's game against the Buffalo Bills.
Paige Bueckers underwent successful surgery to repair her injuries suffered against Notre Dame on Dec. 5.
Can Steph Curry turn travel chaos into history again on Tuesday night?
There is officially a new three-point king.
Can anyone ever catch Steph Curry?
Will Jonathan Taylor deliver in Week 15, the first round of the fantasy playoffs? Check him and the rest of the RBs in our rankings.
Michele Tafoya has served as the "Sunday Night Football" sideline reporter for over a decade.
After the Chiefs demolished the Raiders on Sunday, coaches Andy Reid and Eric Bieniemy didn’t immediately go home. Instead, they traveled half a mile across the parking lot.
Jordan Schultz: #Kings have made guard Buddy Hield available, league sources say. Hield's 3-point shooting (40 percent career) and overall scoring ability could be a huge boost to a contending team searching for added floor spacing. I'm told the ...
Who will be the top-scoring wide receiver in Week 15, the first round of the fantasy playoffs? Check out our rankings.