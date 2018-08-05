NBA commissioner Adam Silver, Lakers owner Jeanie Buss praise LeBron James after Donald Trump tweet

President Donald Trump has positioned himself as a foe of the NFL, because some NFL players have peacefully protested against racism.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and NFL owners have repeatedly shown they have absolutely no good idea how to respond.

After Trump called Lakers star LeBron James dumb, NBA commissioner Adam Silver and Lakers owner Jeanie Buss released statements firmly in support of LeBron.

Sam Amick of USA Today:

Statement to USA TODAY Sports from NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, who is in Johannesburg, South Africa for the third NBA Africa Game (in partnership with the Nelson Mandela Foundation), in response to President Trump’s tweet about LeBron James and CNN’s Don Lemon pic.twitter.com/5Q01VX0bt6 — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) August 4, 2018





Lakers release:

The following statement was issued today by CEO & Controlling Owner Jeanie Buss on behalf of the team: “We could not be more proud to have LeBron James as part of our Lakers family. He is an incredibly thoughtful and intelligent leader and clearly appreciates the power that sports has to unite communities and inspire the world to be a better place. Those efforts should be celebrated by all.”

Neither Silver nor Buss mentions Trump. Directly condemning the president isn’t necessarily good for business.

But Silver and Buss are clearly taking a side and establishing a far firmer stance than the NFL has.