NBA Combine begins with workouts, Shannon opts out

CHICAGO (WCIA) — The best up-and-coming players in the world are in the Windy City to work out and meet with prospective NBA teams and scouts, including Illini Terrence Shannon Jr. and Coleman Hawkins.

78 prospects are in attendance, working through shooting and agility tests. Both Hawkins and Shannon did all the same drills last May before electing to return to Illinois, but this year, Shannon elected not to work out in front of scouts.

Shannon is out of college eligibility, making this the last chance to improve his stock while his criminal case in Kansas hangs in the balance. His trial date is June 10-13, two weeks before the draft in Brooklyn.

On the other hand, Hawkins has options coming to the Combine. Another year of eligibility leaves the door open for Hawkins to return to college. He has expressed his dedication to turning pro but also entered the transfer portal. After four years with the Illini, it is unknown whether Coleman would return to Champaign or look elsewhere. A strong performance in the Windy City could boost his stock as he looks towards the May 29 deadline to decide whether to return to college.

Unofficial Coleman Hawkins NBA Combine numbers:



29.5 inch vert

24.0 inch no step vert

12.05 seconds pro lane drill

3.30 seconds 3/4 court sprint

3.21 seconds shuttle run

16/30 shooting off the dribble

13/25 side-mid-side

16/25 3-point star drill

8/10 free throws pic.twitter.com/RR3SagB2Yu — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) May 14, 2024

Both Illini will take the podium on Tuesday. This will be Shannon’s first time appearing before the media since before Christmas.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.