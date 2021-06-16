NBA coaching rumors: How Stan Van Gundy firing impacts Celtics

How Stan Van Gundy's reported firing impacts C's coaching search originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics just got more competition in their search for a head coach.

The Pelicans are parting ways with head coach Stan Van Gundy after just one season, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday. That makes New Orleans the fifth team with a head coach vacancy, joining the Celtics, Portland Trail Blazers, Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic.

Wojnarowski also reported four candidates the Pelicans are expected to interview for their opening: Brooklyn Nets assistants Jacque Vaughn and Ime Udoka, Milwaukee Bucks assistant Charles Lee and Los Angeles Lakers assistant Jason Kidd.

In search for a replacement, Pelicans are expected to circle back among some candidates from a year ago, including assistants Jacque Vaughn and Ime Udoka (Brooklyn), Charles Lee (Milwaukee) and Jason Kidd (Lakers), sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/sAduFLcEiG — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 16, 2021

Celtics fans should recognize the names of Udoka and Lee: Boston has already contacted both assistants about interviewing for its head coach job, per reports.

Udoka played seven NBA seasons and worked for Gregg Popovich on the San Antonio Spurs' staff for seven years before stints with the Philadelphia 76ers and Nets, while Lee was an Atlanta Hawks assistant from 2014 to 2018 prior to joining the Bucks.

The C's are casting a wide net in their coaching search and reportedly also have their eye on Los Angeles Clippers assistant Chauncey Billups and Dallas Mavericks assistant Jamahl Mosley, among others. But they now have another team to contend with that apparently already has plans to interview two head coach candidates on their list.