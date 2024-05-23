NBA closes investigation into OKC Thunder guard Josh Giddey, per report

The NBA has concluded its investigation into Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey, according to a report Thursday from ESPN.

The decision comes months after authorities concluded they weren’t able to find conclusive evidence to pursue charges following his alleged improper relationship with a minor.

The allegations against Giddey, 21, stemmed from a since-deleted social media post in late November.

In January, Newport Beach (California) police released a statement noting its investigation ended with an inability to “corroborate any criminal activity related to Mr. Giddey.” After several more months of the NBA conducting its own investigation, the league has reportedly come to a similar conclusion.

In December — shortly after Newport Beach police announced it would conduct its own investigation — NBA commissioner Adam Silver said the league’s probe would “take a backseat” to that of the authorities.

Through either investigation, Giddey continued to play for the Thunder, playing 90 total games for Oklahoma City this season between the regular season and its Western Conference semifinals run. Giddey refused to comment on the matter on several occasions throughout the season.

What did the social media posts allege about Josh Giddey?

The since-deleted posts went viral on social media in the early morning hours on Nov. 23 and showed a man who appeared to be Giddey with a female, but it is unknown when the photos and video were taken.

Famed attorney Gloria Allred confirmed Dec. 4 that she was representing the family of the girl Giddey was accused of having an impropriate relationship with.

What is Josh Giddey's connection to Newport Beach in California?

Giddey has trained in Irvine, California, at a gym near Newport Beach.

He was also twice ticketed for traffic violations in the area in July 2022, according to online court records reviewed by The Oklahoman. Giddey would have been 19 at the time.

What has Josh Giddey said about situation?

When asked on Thursday in Salt Lake City ahead of the Thunder's game against the Jazz about how he can shift his focus to basketball again now that the Newport Beach PD investigation is closed, Josh Giddey responded with a generic statement: “I get that you have to ask that, but I have no comment regarding that situation.”

Asked if he could describe the past couple months, he had the same answer.

What did Newport Beach Police Department say about Josh Giddey investigation?

The Newport Beach Police Department announced Wednesday it had has closed its investigation on the 21-year-old Giddey.

"After a thorough and exhaustive examination, we have completed our investigation into information that was circulating on social media involving Josh Giddey," the NBPD statement read.

"Our detectives have reviewed all of the available information and were unable to corroborate any criminal activity related to Mr. Giddey. The Newport Beach Police Department is committed to ensuring that accurate information is disseminated to the public, while also ensuring the rights of all those involved."

What has the NBA said about Josh Giddey investigation?

The NBA's investigation into the Giddey situation is ongoing, the league told The Oklahoman on Wednesday.

But in an interview with ESPN's "NBA Today" in December, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said the league would wait until the police investigation concluded before taking any action.

“I think if you look back, I can’t think of many circumstances where we’ve suspended a player based on an allegation alone,” Silver said. “So we have an allegation and then you have a police investigation and a parallel league investigation.

“I’ll also add that where there’s a criminal investigation, we take a backseat. You have an allegation, you have an ongoing criminal investigation — that impacts how the players and Players Association can work with us because of course the player needs to protect his rights.

“I’m not going to say never ever, but I think this is the path we’ve consistently followed in the past. … That’s where things currently stand.”

Who is Josh Giddey?

The Thunder selected Giddey with the No. 6 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Giddey, 21, was born in Melbourne, Australia, and played for the Adelaide 36ers in the National Basketball League — Australia's top pro league — before joining the Thunder.

The 6-foot-8 wing averaged 12.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists in 54 games for OKC in the 2021-22 season, earning NBA All-Rookie second-team honors. He averaged 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists in 76 games last season. Through 39 games this season, he's averaging 11.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.

Giddey's sister, Hannah, played college basketball at Oral Roberts in Tulsa before transferring to Southern Nazarene in Bethany before the 2022-23 season. She is averaging 12.7 points through 15 games this season.

Hannah Giddey, who is 16 months older than Josh, arrived in Oklahoma one year before her brother.

