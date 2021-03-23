Kawhi Leonard buys massive $17M luxury home in Los Angeles

Steven Psihogios
·2 min read
Kawhi Leonard continues to pad his real estate portfolio, adding a ridiculous $17-million LA mansion to his repertoire. (Getty)
Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard recently bought himself a new mansion and it’s absolutely gorgeous.

The 29-year-old’s newest home is worth $17-million, but it's the property located in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles that is truly spectacular. It's nearly 12,000 square feet and features an infinity pool with a cabana, a 960-bottle wine cellar and a 10-person movie theater.

The former Toronto Raptors star now has three pieces of real estate in his collection, as he also owns a $7-million penthouse next to the Staples Center and a $13-million home in San Diego. The approximate combined value of his three properties is $37-million.

The timing of the purchase certainly caught the attention of NBA fans as the “Fun Guy” is not contractually obligated to play for the Clippers beyond this season with his player option kicking in for the 2021-22 campaign. If Leonard turns down the $36-plus million option, he could theoretically sign wherever he likes.

Championship hangover?

Leonard hasn’t had the team success he may have expected since leaving the NBA champion Raptors to join Los Angeles in the summer of 2019. The Clippers were abruptly knocked out in the second round of the playoffs last season by the Denver Nuggets, and the squad has lost six of its last 11 contests while currently occupying fourth place in the Western Conference.

The two-time Larry O’Brien Trophy winner said it was a “hard choice to make” when he left Toronto for Los Angeles, but he did end up siding with his hometown team. The fact that he just bought himself another piece of property in Southern California probably has the 15-or-so Clippers fans in existence feeling pretty optimistic about his future with the club.

