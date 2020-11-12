Here are all of the NBA City Edition jersey leaks and reveals so far

The 2020-21 NBA season is fast approaching after an agreement on a Dec. 22 opening night, and that means the league’s City Edition uniforms will soon be upon us.

An annually rotating uniform that typically pays homage to an aspect of each team’s home city, the City Edition uniforms have been some of the NBA’s most popular, and infamous, jerseys over the years. For every “Miami Vice,” “Black Mamba” or “Purple Rain,” there are major misses and plain boring looks.

Only a few of this season’s City Edition jerseys have been officially revealed so far, but plenty more have been leaked, to the point that we have a pretty good idea of what looks the NBA will be sporting this season. Some are pitch-perfect homages to the best part of a city, others are ... not. We’ll leave you to sort it out.

Here’s a round-up of what we’re seeing:

Atlanta Hawks

Boston Celtics

Not yet revealed.

Brooklyn Nets

Not yet confirmed.

Charlotte Hornets

Chicago Bulls

Not yet confirmed.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Not yet revealed.

Dallas Mavericks

Not yet confirmed.

Denver Nuggets

Not yet revealed.

Detroit Pistons

Not yet confirmed.

Golden State Warriors

Houston Rockets

Not yet revealed.

Indiana Pacers

Not yet revealed.

Los Angeles Clippers

Not yet confirmed.

Los Angeles Lakers

Not yet confirmed.

Memphis Grizzlies

Miami Heat

Oddly, two similar uniforms, both in line with the Heat’s popular “Miami Vice” look, have leaked.

Not yet confirmed.

Milwaukee Bucks

Not yet revealed.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Not yet revealed.

New Orleans Pelicans

Not yet confirmed.

New York Knicks

Not yet confirmed.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Not yet revealed.

Orlando Magic

Philadelphia 76ers

Phoenix Suns

Not yet confirmed.

Portland Trail Blazers

Sacramento Kings

San Antonio Spurs

Not yet confirmed.

Toronto Raptors

Not yet confirmed.

Utah Jazz

Not yet revealed.

Washington Wizards

Not yet confirmed.

