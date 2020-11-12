Here are all of the NBA City Edition jersey leaks and reveals so far

The 2020-21 NBA season is fast approaching after an agreement on a Dec. 22 opening night, and that means the league’s City Edition uniforms will soon be upon us.

An annually rotating uniform that typically pays homage to an aspect of each team’s home city, the City Edition uniforms have been some of the NBA’s most popular, and infamous, jerseys over the years. For every “Miami Vice,” “Black Mamba” or “Purple Rain,” there are major misses and plain boring looks.

Only a few of this season’s City Edition jerseys have been officially revealed so far, but plenty more have been leaked, to the point that we have a pretty good idea of what looks the NBA will be sporting this season. Some are pitch-perfect homages to the best part of a city, others are ... not. We’ll leave you to sort it out.

Here’s a round-up of what we’re seeing:

Atlanta Hawks

Here are more looks at the Hawks' new City Edition uniforms!



(Pay special attention to some of the details, which have really awesome stories behind them). pic.twitter.com/oCrtOjHWTX — Sarah K. Spencer (@sarah_k_spence) October 4, 2020

Boston Celtics

Not yet revealed.

Brooklyn Nets

Word on the street is the Brooklyn Nets will wear a Jean-Michel Basquiat inspired jersey next season.



The artist was born in Brooklyn in 1960.



What are your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/eq6SbWkiXw — UK Nets Fans ◼️◻️🇬🇧 (@UKNetsFans) October 28, 2020

Not yet confirmed.

Charlotte Hornets

Hey, the new Charlotte Hornets City Edition jerseys are awesome. pic.twitter.com/Vg1kvn7S84 — Andrew Joe Potter (@AndrewJoePotter) November 11, 2020

Chicago Bulls

Not yet confirmed.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Not yet revealed.

Dallas Mavericks

Not yet confirmed.

Denver Nuggets

Not yet revealed.

Detroit Pistons

The Pistons 2021 “City” jersey has been leaked, via @camisasdanba.



Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/WakgfevSWq — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) November 1, 2020

Not yet confirmed.

Golden State Warriors

🏀 Golden State Warriors 20-21. Nike. City Edition. 🏀 pic.twitter.com/KLZ0tfU97D — esvaphane (@esvaphane) November 3, 2020

Houston Rockets

Not yet revealed.

Indiana Pacers

Not yet revealed.

Los Angeles Clippers

This was just sent to me... apparently these were found at a Champs store in Irvine, CA.



I can’t imagine Clipper fans would be too happy if the new City Edition jerseys are just the inverse of last year. pic.twitter.com/8mEvxP9FgY — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) November 1, 2020

Not yet confirmed.

Los Angeles Lakers

What do you think about the Lakers city jersey’s for the upcoming season? 👀 pic.twitter.com/sRlaOu1pZe — Lakers Empire (@LakersEmpire) October 31, 2020

Not yet confirmed.

Memphis Grizzlies

Miami Heat

Oddly, two similar uniforms, both in line with the Heat’s popular “Miami Vice” look, have leaked.

Not yet confirmed.

Milwaukee Bucks

Not yet revealed.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Not yet revealed.

New Orleans Pelicans

While no one with the #Pelicans will confirm this.

I’m told by a source with the NBA that these leaked uniform photos from @sga4mvp are legit.@PelicansNBA will have

‘Flag of New Orleans’ jerseys for 2020-2021 season.



⚜️⚜️⚜️

💪💪💪

🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/gvkLJyvorM — Fletcher Mackel (@FletcherWDSU) October 29, 2020

Not yet confirmed.

New York Knicks

If these are the actual new City Edition jerseys, the Knicks need to get over their obsession with creating a subway token logo



📸 @camisasdanba pic.twitter.com/bHrf0vpvVO — Daily Knicks (@DailyKnicksFS) October 31, 2020

Not yet confirmed.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Not yet revealed.

Orlando Magic

Philadelphia 76ers

Phoenix Suns

🚨 ALERTA DE CAMISA NOVA



Vejam o que o Phoenix Suns preparou para o seu uniforme City Edition. 🌄 😍



“The Valley” é a maneira informal que os habitantes se referem à região metropolitana de Phoenix.



📸 @UniWatch pic.twitter.com/9Ja760Dlv3 — Camisas da NBA (@camisasdanba) October 29, 2020

Not yet confirmed.

Portland Trail Blazers

Our 2020-21 uniform celebrates the unique beauty of Oregon’s landscape as well as acknowledging & honoring the tribal nations throughout what is now considered Oregon who have called this land their home from the beginning.



Take a closer look: https://t.co/rDbfOWf2In pic.twitter.com/j7fKjOGA3w — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) October 29, 2020

Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings have unveiled their new City Edition uniforms for the 2020-21 season ... pic.twitter.com/1OxPHFHUim — Jason Anderson (@JandersonSacBee) November 9, 2020

San Antonio Spurs

Love this new San Antonio Spurs City Edition Jersey. 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/8IDMfM025k — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 30, 2020

Not yet confirmed.

Toronto Raptors

Toronto Raptors City Jersey leak. Using the original Raptors text for the city “Toronto”. #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/hR3dBwEkkl — Tim Macdonell (@timmacdonell) October 31, 2020

Not yet confirmed.

Utah Jazz

Not yet revealed.

Washington Wizards

Leaked Washington Wizards City Edition jerseys for the 2020-21 NBA season.



Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/pb73nNmYUq — Quinton Mayo (@RealQuintonMayo) October 31, 2020

Not yet confirmed.

