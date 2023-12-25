Liz Roscher
NBA Christmas Day: Lakers vs. Celtics; score, highlights, updates, news
The longstanding history between the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics continues in a holiday showdown.
Both teams are chasing the goal of being the first franchise to reach 18 NBA championships. Recent events say the NBA’s third 2023 Christmas Day matchup will be exciting, as the teams met twice last season and went to overtime in both contests.
Boston won each game by four points.There are so many narratives at play and plenty of star power. It’s the inaugural in-season tournament champion Lakers vs. the favorites to win the NBA title. Can LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Lakers defeat Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and the Celtics in their first encounter of the current campaign?
In earlier action, the New York Knicks beat the Milwaukee Bucks, and the Denver Nuggets topped the Golden State Warriors.
Pretty tough ask of Reaves, he goes from switching onto to Porzingis and then has to close to Holiday nearly cross court Just not a lot he can do there. pic.twitter.com/ZALLmD2Gx3
— Mo Dakhil (@MoDakhil_NBA) December 25, 2023
PORZINGIS WITH AUTHORITY 😤
(via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/wjB2wOBmh9
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 25, 2023
Hit the clutch 3 ✅
Hit the celly ✅ https://t.co/DG5RKW8lQI pic.twitter.com/c8fK63hPMa
— NBA (@NBA) December 25, 2023
Jamal Murray goes reverse and FLUSHES it home 😤
Nuggets lead 100-97 in the 4Q on ABC & ESPN! pic.twitter.com/d73J1fd5sZ
— NBA (@NBA) December 25, 2023
Brandin Podziemski with the heads up swipe and score! 🔓 pic.twitter.com/DBsLlM1LpO
— NBA TV (@NBATV) December 25, 2023
A really nice sequence from Wiggins gets the finish in transition and then fighting over the top of the screen gets a foul called. Showing some fight is nice to see. pic.twitter.com/W0GplD3Heb
— Mo Dakhil (@MoDakhil_NBA) December 25, 2023
"If you want the ball, just tell me..."
CP3 to Wiggins 🗣️
📺 #NBAXmas on ABC & ESPN pic.twitter.com/Jm5B2apxJv
— NBA (@NBA) December 25, 2023
MPJ is cooking right now, Klay gets no help from the Looney. pic.twitter.com/KFrno1Gpk7
— Mo Dakhil (@MoDakhil_NBA) December 25, 2023
MPJ goes behind-the-back with the dime 🤤#NBAXmas on ABC & ESPN pic.twitter.com/80dqjoAdn0
— NBA (@NBA) December 25, 2023
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler (calf strain) will miss Christmas Day game vs. Philadelphia. Butler and Joel Embiid both sidelined tonight. pic.twitter.com/WLLyrccNUq
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 25, 2023
The Knicks do a great job of making Dame work for this bucket, Hart does a good job of trailing off the double stagger, then working over the top of the screen, then Quickley with a good switch to get Dame off the three point line. Good effort just didn't pay off this possession. pic.twitter.com/4i1TIRrQWC
— Mo Dakhil (@MoDakhil_NBA) December 25, 2023
From halfcourt to the free throw line, Steph prepares for his 10th #NBAXmas 🎄🏀
Warriors-Nuggets, 2:30pm/et on ABC & ESPN pic.twitter.com/oFK9xZq4jb
— NBA (@NBA) December 25, 2023
Hartenstein with two big-time slams early in the 3Q 💪#NBAXmas on ESPN pic.twitter.com/qrUDAy2HtQ
— NBA (@NBA) December 25, 2023
"JB is really like a big in a guard's body..."
Hali on guarding Brunson and learning from playing with him for Team USA 🗣️
The Bird and Taurasi Show | ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/hslr6gXHJz
— NBA (@NBA) December 25, 2023
Knicks are on the left, Bucks on the right. Milwaukee has gotten the looks they want just have to hit them. pic.twitter.com/2g1xT00n2H
— Mo Dakhil (@MoDakhil_NBA) December 25, 2023
Joker being Joker before #NBAXmas action 🃏
Warriors-Nuggets at 2:30pm/et on ABC & ESPN! pic.twitter.com/HJ5TKZtrFY
— NBA (@NBA) December 25, 2023
Andrew Wiggins is available, per Steve Kerr. Was questionable with general illness.
— Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) December 25, 2023
Jalen Brunson leads the Knicks at halftime:
🔸 20 Points
🔸 8-15 FGs
New York is ahead of Milwaukee 62-51 🔥 pic.twitter.com/e2cRhWSKyY
— Ball Don’t Lie (@Balldontlie) December 25, 2023
This isn't anything ground breaking but good flash to the high post from Barrett against the zone. That is where you want the ball a lot against zone defenses. pic.twitter.com/3wRnBqJz26
— Mo Dakhil (@MoDakhil_NBA) December 25, 2023
Dame Lillard & Jalen Brunson mic'd up for #NBAXmas 🔊 pic.twitter.com/pZVaYNapUR
— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 25, 2023
Hali on the Pacers' In-Season Tournament run and the rest of the season 🗣️
The Bird and Taurasi Show | ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/j0fXIymA79
— NBA (@NBA) December 25, 2023
Dame walks himself into a logo-3 🎯
Bucks-Knicks | Live on ESPN pic.twitter.com/P8SErAUGmP
— NBA (@NBA) December 25, 2023
There's nothing quite like Christmas in Studio J 😂🎄
The best holiday moments from the #InsidetheNBA crew 🧵: pic.twitter.com/LwRv4ERPGA
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 25, 2023
Christmas Day in the Garden is SPECIAL.
Just ask Dame...
📺 Bucks-Knicks | 12pm/et on ESPN pic.twitter.com/GDBfHbzoaH
— NBA (@NBA) December 25, 2023