Live
NBA Christmas Day: Bucks vs. Knicks score, highlights, news and live updates
For the 76th year, NBA basketball on Christmas Day is ready to tip off. The Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks lead this year's slate, which offers a total of five star-studded matchups.
The Knicks already have the record for Christmas Day appearances with 56, and they could tie the record of 24 for most Christmas Day wins in league history. However, history says the Bucks have the edge.
The Knicks have lost six consecutive contests against the Bucks. But Jalen Brunson's spectacular performance powered the Knicks to the Eastern Conference semifinals last season, while Milwaukee was upset by the Miami Heat in the first round. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard and the Bucks sit in second place in the East this year. Going 5-5 on the road so far, they're still expected to bring some fireworks to Madison Square Garden.
Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores and injuries as each game unfolds on Christmas Day.
Live2 updates
There's nothing quite like Christmas in Studio J 😂🎄
The best holiday moments from the #InsidetheNBA crew 🧵: pic.twitter.com/LwRv4ERPGA
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 25, 2023
Christmas Day in the Garden is SPECIAL.
Just ask Dame...
📺 Bucks-Knicks | 12pm/et on ESPN pic.twitter.com/GDBfHbzoaH
— NBA (@NBA) December 25, 2023