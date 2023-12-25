NBA Christmas Day: Bucks vs. Knicks score, highlights, news and live updates

The Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and Damian Lillard (0) will be in action during the first game of 2023's NBA Christmas Day lineup. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

For the 76th year, NBA basketball on Christmas Day is ready to tip off. The Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks lead this year's slate, which offers a total of five star-studded matchups.

The Knicks already have the record for Christmas Day appearances with 56, and they could tie the record of 24 for most Christmas Day wins in league history. However, history says the Bucks have the edge.

The Knicks have lost six consecutive contests against the Bucks. But Jalen Brunson's spectacular performance powered the Knicks to the Eastern Conference semifinals last season, while Milwaukee was upset by the Miami Heat in the first round. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard and the Bucks sit in second place in the East this year. Going 5-5 on the road so far, they're still expected to bring some fireworks to Madison Square Garden.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores and injuries as each game unfolds on Christmas Day.