NBA Christmas 2020 tracker: Khris Middleton leads Bucks' drubbing of Warriors

Welcome to the Yahoo Sports 2020 NBA Christmas Day tracker. In this post, we’ll break down all the scores, highlights and hullabaloo from the league’s five-game slate throughout the holiday. Merry basketballing!

[Rohrbach: How to watch the NBA on Christmas]

Christmas Day scores, schedule

All times Eastern

Miami Heat 111, New Orleans Pelicans 98

Milwaukee Bucks 138, Golden State Warriors 99

Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics, 5 p.m. (ABC)

Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Lakers, 8 p.m. (ABC)

Los Angeles Clippers at Denver Nuggets, 10:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Bucks blow out revamped Warriors

The Bucks celebrated Christmas with a 39-point yuletide thrashing of the Warriors, led by Khris Middleton with 31 points and 5 assists.

From the final minutes of the first quarter, Milwaukee led by at least five point for the rest of the game, and was up by 24 at the start of the fourth quarter. It wasn’t long after that the Bucks sat their starters.

Alongside Middleton’s big afternoon were double-doubles from Giannis Antetokounmpo (15 points, 13 rebounds) and Bobby Portis (10 points, 12 rebounds). The Bucks were simply humming on all cylinders, or maybe all but one considering they didn’t even need Antetokounmpo to break 20 points.

They even had Thanasis Antetokounmpo doing this:

As for the Warriors, well, things could be better.

The Warriors dropping the first two games of the season is somewhat understandable given that they opened with one of the league’s hardest one-two punches between the Bucks and Brooklyn Nets, but showing even a bit of life in either game would have been a lot more encouraging that what we actually saw out of Golden State.

No stat encapsulated the Warriors’ struggles more than their 10-of-45 line from 3-point range. Stephen Curry had a rough night with 2-of-10 shooting from deep, and the rest of the team wasn’t much better. With Klay Thompson still gone, this team doesn’t seem to have many paths to victory if Curry isn’t playing like it’s 2016 again.

Story continues

The lone bright spot might have been rookie James Wiseman, who posted 17 points and 7 rebounds.

The Warriors’ schedule gets a lot easier from here, starting with a game against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday, but it’s clear this team has a lot of figuring out to do if it wants to bounce back from the worst record in the NBA.

Heat hold off Pelicans as Duncan Robinson goes off

The reigning Eastern Conference champions opened the NBA’s Christmas slate with an impressive win over the Pelicans.

Duncan Robinson made six 3-pointers in a dominant first half for the Heat, finishing with 23 points and an NBA Christmas record-tying seven 3-pointers.

The Pelicans rallied in the second half, cutting the lead to as little as six points in the fourth quarter, but big shots from Goran Dragic and Avery Bradley down the stretch kept New Orleans out of striking distance. Six different Heat players finished in double figures, including rookie Precious Achiuwa, who also impressed on defense against a strong New Orleans frontcourt.

Zion Williamson finished with 32 points on 11-of-20 shooting and 14 rebounds to lead all scorers, and Brandon Ingram wasn’t far behind with 28 points.

Jimmy Butler exits with ankle stiffness

Even with the win, it wasn’t all good for the Heat.

Jimmy Butler did not return after halftime, and it was later announced he was out for the rest of the game due to right ankle stiffness. Butler had originally been questionable for the game with a sprain in the same ankle.

Butler finished with four points, six rebounds and five assists in 16 minutes. We’ll see if he has to miss any more time, starting with the Heat’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday.

More from Yahoo Sports: