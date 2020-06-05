NBA Championship odds: Lakers, Bucks favorites as NBA plans restart

Kurt Helin
NBC Sports

It’s all about LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo when it comes to NBA Championship odds.

At least for the gambling public. With the return of the NBA set for July in a 22-team format, the NBA futures odds to win the title have gone up at sportsbooks. Not surprisingly, LeBron and the Lakers, and Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, are the betting favorites. Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers are close behind, with a considerable drop off after that.

Here are the current odds (with money won on a $100 bet):

TEAM

CAESARS

FAN DUAL

Los Angeles Lakers

+200

+270

Milwaukee Bucks

+275

+240

Los Angeles Clippers

+325

+340

Houston Rockets

+1500

+1200

Boston Celtics

+1500

+2000

Toronto Raptors

+1700

+2400

Denver Nuggets

+2200

+2500

Miami Heat

+4000

+2700

Philadelphia 76ers

+2500

+2700

Utah Jazz

+6000

+2900

Dallas Mavericks

+3500

+3600

Brooklyn Nets

+6000

+6000

Indiana Pacers

+12500

+10000

Oklahoma City Thunder

+6000

+10000

New Orleans Pelicans

N/A

+12000

Memphis Grizzlies

+50000

+21000

Portland Trail Blazers

+7500

+21000

San Antonio Spurs

+100000

+21000

Orlando Magic

+75000

+25000

Phoenix Suns

+50000

+25000

Sacramento Kings

+200000

+25000

Washington Wizards

+100000

+25000

A few quick thoughts on these NBA Championship odds:

• Brooklyn is only at 60/1 odds because of Kevin Durant‘s possible return to the court — except that’s not happening. Even if he could, Kyrie Irving is not recovered from his March surgery yet, and no way KD is coming back without Irving.

• Along those same lines, John Wall is not returning for the Wizards this season.

• The best bet on the board? I would say the Clippers.

• If I had to bet who will end up with the eighth seed in the West, I would take Portland. New Orleans and Memphis both have a legitimate shot, but Portland gets Jusuf Nurkic and Zach Collins both back, and that was a 50+ win team with those two the season before.

• I’m basing my thoughts on what happened before March 11, and all of that feels somewhat irrelevant heading into this unprecedented situation.

NBA Championship odds: Lakers, Bucks favorites as NBA plans restart originally appeared on NBCSports.com

