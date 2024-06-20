NBA champion Mo Speights says decision to join USF coaching staff was a ‘no brainer’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Mo Speights’ basketball journey has come full circle.

“I knew I wanted to come back home, and this is my dream place to be,” the St. Petersburg native and former Gibbs High School and Admiral Farragut standout said.

After a successful playing career that included a national championship at the University of Florida and an NBA championship with the Golden State Warriors, Speights wanted to help the next generation of basketball players. So, he decided to pursue a career in coaching.

“That was the biggest thing, how can I impact a kid’s life, to get them to the next level and get them even farther in life,” Speights said. “It’s just something I do to help and reach people.”

Speights’ coaching career has brought him back to the same place his playing career began. He was recently named the Director of Player Development for the USF Men’s Basketball program.

“Last year, when Amir (Abdur-Rahim) got the job, I came to the press conference just to show support because I was a season ticket holder here. He connected with me and throughout the year, I was just checking with him like, ‘Yo coach, congrats on all your success, I see you all doing good’. Then, after the season while I was at Georgia Southern, he reached out to me with the opportunity.”

Speights says the decision to return home and join a Bulls program coming off a historic 25-win campaign was an easy one.

“First you just have to look at the success they had last year, me being a local guy, the success they had with assistant coaches and the staff around here, just everyone around the facility, everyone around the area, it was a no-brainer for me,” he said.

