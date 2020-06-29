NBA Champion Jordan Bell signs new deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers

Former Oregon Duck Jordan Bell has had quite the rollercoaster career in the NBA thus far.

He is an NBA Champion (Golden State Warriors, 2018) and has already experienced an NBA Finals (twice). From the biggest stage to more recently, simply being a trade pawn for several teams, Bell has finally landed a new home. This time, for at least a few years.

On Monday, it was reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic that free agent Bell has signed a two-year contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Free agent Jordan Bell has agreed to a two-year deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 29, 2020

NBA JOURNEY

The 6-foot-8 forward/center was drafted in the second round (No. 38 overall) by the Chicago Bulls in the 2017 NBA Draft. His career with the Bulls franchise was over before it even began. That same night, Bell was traded to the Golden State Warriors for $3.5 million in cash considerations.

His first year in the league ended in a championship with the Golden State Warriors in 2018. The next season, a banged up Warriors squad still made the NBA finals, but eventually lost to the Toronto Raptors. Bell played in 68 games that season with three starts and was sixth on the team in blocks per game (0.8).

Following the 2019 season, Bell signed as a free agent with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Just before the NBA All-Star break in 2020, Bell was a part of a four-team trade sending him to the Houston Rockets. Less than 24 hours later, his career with the Rockets ended and he was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies, where he would join former Oregon teammate Dillon Brooks. The dynamic duo was back together once again, but only for a short time.

Bell was waived by the Grizzlies on March 2, 2020.

Three months of not calling an NBA team his home is finally over.

The LeBron James era in Cleveland had concluded in 2018 and the rebuild began. Bell will now join Kevin Love, Andre Drummond, Larry Nance Jr., Collin Sexton, Tristan Thompson and Matthew Dellavedova amongst others in Cleveland.

The Cavaliers (19-46) finished last in the Eastern Conference standings this season and at the time of the NBA suspension and did not qualify for the NBA's 22-team format to resume play in Orlando, Florida at the end of July.

Bell had the opportunity to learn from one of the best defenders in the league, Andre Iguodala as well as Draymond Green in Golden State. In Cleveland, another opportunity awaits with Drummond who leads the NBA in rebounds per game (15.2) and averages 1.6 blocks per game. For a team that needed to get better on the defensive end (ranked 23rd in team defense last season), Cleveland signing Drummond and now Bell just got better on that end of the court.

Jordan Bell races back for the CHASEDOWN DENY! #Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/IqcQZJdQdW — NBA (@NBA) November 3, 2019

OREGON CAREER

Bell was a complete menace defensively at Oregon. The duo of Bell and Chris Boucher (now with the Toronto Raptors) hosted a block party each game and invited everyone on the opposing team. He posted career highs of 10.9 points and 8.8 rebounds to go with 2.3 blocks (second in the Pac-12 conference) as a junior in 2016-17, earning Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year honors.

In case you forgot, #ThingsJordanBellCanBlock once trended on Twitter.

The Ducks made a Final Four appearance in 2016 before losing to the eventual national champion North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Warriors selected Oregon PF Jordan Bell with the No. 38 pick in the draft following a trade with the Bulls. pic.twitter.com/Nx9M7xw29Y — Curry 3 Rings (@Curry3Rings) June 23, 2017

