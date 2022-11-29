NBA, Celtics Twitter react to Boston’s 140-105 demolition of the Charlotte Hornets

The Boston Celtics put on a clinic against the lowly Charlotte Hornets at TD Garden on Monday night, absolutely demolishing the Hornets at home as the Celtics unleashed their historic offense on one of the worst defensive teams in the league to the tune of a 140-105 blowout.

The Celtics led by as much as 42 points in the game, and never trailed at any point, scoring a whopping 45 points in the game’s first quarter alone. A huge game from Jayson Tatum (35 points) with four other Boston players scoring in double figures kept Charlotte at bay as the Celtics improved to 17-4 while strengthening their grip on the East’s top spot.

Let’s take a look at what NBA and Celtics Twitter had to say about Boston’s blowout win.

First quarter

Blake 3. Perfect — Max Lederman (@Max_Lederman) November 29, 2022

That was a phenomenal pass by Grant Williams to hit Derrick White for the open 3 in the corner — Jack Simone (@JackSimoneNBA) November 29, 2022

How did Tatum throw that in? — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) November 29, 2022

How is the Hornets transition defense that bad when they have 4 guys back — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) November 29, 2022

That play in transition from Marcus to Derrick to Jayson for three gave me all sorts of butterflies. So nice!!! — Abby Chin (@tvabby) November 29, 2022

Marcus Smart has nine assists in eight minutes. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) November 29, 2022

starting to wonder if kornet is making time lord replaceable…… — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) November 29, 2022

#Celtics record for 1st quarter points is 50. In case you're curious. h/t Dick Lipe — Abby Chin (@tvabby) November 29, 2022

Celtics are now 10/15 from 3, shooting 76.2% from the floor in the first quarter. Tatum: 3/6

Brogdon: 2/2

Smart: 2/3

White: 2/3

Griffin: 1/1 — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) November 29, 2022

The #Celtics 45-19 after the FIRST quarter! Well on their way to a 10-1 Garden start. Jayson Tatum: 16 PTS, +27

Marcus Smart: 10 PTS (4/5 FG), 8 AST, +26

Malcolm Brogdon: 10 PTS, +16 in 6 MIN Boston: 10/15 3PT (17/23 FG) What a show! — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) November 29, 2022

Second quarter

Story continues

have to treat the rest of this game as a scrimmage – try to win each quarter — CelticsBlog (@celticsblog) November 29, 2022

14 points on six shots for Malcolm Brogdon. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) November 29, 2022

Derrick White just Ben Simmonsed — Max Lederman (@Max_Lederman) November 29, 2022

good thing that 1st quarter was so beautiful, because the 2nd quarter is …not — CelticsBlog (@celticsblog) November 29, 2022

celtics the best team quite possibly ever — smarfwater™ (@smarfwater) November 29, 2022

14 3's made in 22 minutes — Evan Valenti (@EvanValenti) November 29, 2022

2 Blake dunks should trigger a slaughter rule — CelticsBlog (@celticsblog) November 29, 2022

Third quarter

Tonight in a Twitter nutshell… pic.twitter.com/pDhMF0vX6h — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) November 29, 2022

LOL Plumlee is in HELL tonight — Evan Valenti (@EvanValenti) November 29, 2022

#Celtics with 97 points less than 5 minutes into the 3rd quarter. A number they exceeded only twice in the #NBA Finals. — John Zannis (@John_Zannis) November 29, 2022

Oh my God the bench reactions to the Kornet oop are incredible! Please be on camera. Pleaseeeee be on camera — Marc D'Amico (@Marc_DAmico) November 29, 2022

What was that Kornet celebration? Was he soaring like a bird? This team is ridiculous. — Chad Finn (@GlobeChadFinn) November 29, 2022

Never mind playing in the third quarter, Jayson Tatum should probably just leave TD Garden and put Deuce to bed early. And he can take a few teammates with him too. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) November 29, 2022

SURELY we see some Kabengele in the 4th — First To The Floor☘️ (@First2TheFloor) November 29, 2022

Fourth quarter

The Luke Kornet game pic.twitter.com/cIiJ54CizN — Danielle Hobeika (@DanielleHobeika) November 29, 2022

If the Celtics even approach the team assist record tonight, set by the legendary 1986 squad, we know this team is special. ☘️ https://t.co/HSKvrwbGvv — Dan Kelley (@DanKelley66) November 29, 2022

Rolling the ball in to burn time during a 40-point game feels a little unnecessary but what do I know I'm just a moron. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) November 29, 2022

Celtics' Marcus Smart has 22 points on 8/11 attempts & a career-high 15 assists — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) November 29, 2022

CABIN JELLY TIME BB — Dr. Justin Quinn (@justinquinnn) November 29, 2022

Every Celtics big gets a lob tonight. First basket for Kabengele in Boston. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) November 29, 2022

Fans are leaving early because they are tired of all the winning — Jam Packard (@JamPackard) November 29, 2022

Gino Time ☘️ pic.twitter.com/DCBC908gwp — Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) November 29, 2022

