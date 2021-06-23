Report: Celtics to hire Nets assistant Ime Udoka as next head coach

It didn't take long for the Boston Celtics to find their new head coach. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics are hiring Brooklyn Nets assistant coach Ime Udoka as their next skipper.

The Boston Celtics are finalizing an agreement to hire Brooklyn Nets assistant Ime Udoka as the franchise's new coach, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 23, 2021

This story will be updated.

More from Yahoo Sports: