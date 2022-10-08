NBA, Celtics media react to Boston’s 112-103 preseason win over the Charlotte Hornets (10/7)

The Boston Celtics came out flat in their third preseason game of the 2022-23 NBA season, quickly falling into a hole that would grow into a 16-point deficit at the hands of the Charlotte Hornets. Much of that can be ascribed to the nature of preseason games being both low-stakes adventures and an ideal petri dish for funky lineups, both of which played into Boston’s early struggles.

But in Blake Griffin’s debut with the team, as time passed and familiarity and confidence grew, the Celtics would claw their way back into the game, taking the lead several times in the second half and for good in the final moments of the third frame.

Celtics fans and NBA media had plenty to tweet about Boston’s exhibition win on Friday night — let’s dig into what they had to say.

Some of the best plays captured in images from the Celtics’ third preseason game of their 2022-23 campaign. https://t.co/vZV2Yw0W6P — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) October 8, 2022

First quarter

Jaylen 4-point play in Oubre's face. pic.twitter.com/CaZsBE3dVG — Mike Dynon ☘️🏀 (@MikeDynon) October 7, 2022

Sam Hauser isn't a good defender, but he's active. If he stays active, Boston has the other defenders to protect him during the regular season. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) October 7, 2022

Derrick White is so good on the drive — Jack Simone (@JackSimoneNBA) October 7, 2022

#Celtics look really tired, Mazzulla calls timeout down 32-17 late 1Q. — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) October 7, 2022

That was an ugly sequence, for both teams. Need to forget. pic.twitter.com/8kM0IODML7 — Mike Dynon ☘️🏀 (@MikeDynon) October 7, 2022

Second quarter

Like the Celtics' strategy of constantly turning it over so they can practice their transition defense. — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) October 8, 2022

Blake Griffin on the board in Green. Played 6 minutes in his first stint. Pulled down 4 rebounds and set a great pick to free up Payton Pritchard above the arc. Solid start. — Abby Chin (@tvabby) October 8, 2022

Free agent Kemba Walker sitting courtside tonight in Greensboro watching both of his former teams. — Abby Chin (@tvabby) October 8, 2022

Derrick White snatched LaMelo’s ankles 💀 pic.twitter.com/llRTCYP33g — Celtics Lab Podcast (@CelticsLab) October 8, 2022

Blake for 3 #Celtics — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) October 8, 2022

Leading the #Celtics in scoring with 15 points, 5/8 from the floor, he's dished out 5 assists and pulled down 2 boards. https://t.co/f54I3DBgkw — Abby Chin (@tvabby) October 8, 2022

Third quarter

Griffin replaces Vonleh to start second half. #Celtics #Hornets — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) October 8, 2022

Solid example of why Blake's passing might be a valuable tool for Boston this season with that assist to Sam. — Dr. Justin Quinn (@justinquinnn) October 8, 2022

It’s going to take about ten games of the regular season for teams to be terrified of Hauser getting open — Ryan Bernardoni (@dangercart) October 8, 2022

Based on the way Derrick White is shooting, I presume he had another kid last week. — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) October 8, 2022

Derrick ➡️ Blake ➡️ Derrick pic.twitter.com/NAKzi20w0l — Celtics Lab Podcast (@CelticsLab) October 8, 2022

Did Justin Jackson just make the Celtics 15-man roster with that third quarter? My column: — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) October 8, 2022

Fourth quarter

The Hornets starters are struggling to gain any traction against a bunch of guys who might spend the season in Maine for the Celtics. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) October 8, 2022

Boston’s bench Boston’s bench

vs. Bo Cruz and vs. LaMelo and

Toronto’s bench the Hornets pic.twitter.com/u9li4f0zOa — Jack Simone (@JackSimoneNBA) October 8, 2022

Preseason doesn't matter much, but man this Hornets team is not inspiring a whole lot of confidence. — Tom Westerholm (@Tom_NBA) October 8, 2022

#Celtics beat #Hornets 112-103 without four main players. Brown 19, White 18, Jackson 16, Pritchard 15, Vonleh 14. — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) October 8, 2022

