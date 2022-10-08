NBA, Celtics media react to Boston’s 112-103 preseason win over the Charlotte Hornets (10/7)

Justin Quinn
·4 min read

The Boston Celtics came out flat in their third preseason game of the 2022-23 NBA season, quickly falling into a hole that would grow into a 16-point deficit at the hands of the Charlotte Hornets. Much of that can be ascribed to the nature of preseason games being both low-stakes adventures and an ideal petri dish for funky lineups, both of which played into Boston’s early struggles.

But in Blake Griffin’s debut with the team, as time passed and familiarity and confidence grew, the Celtics would claw their way back into the game, taking the lead several times in the second half and for good in the final moments of the third frame.

Celtics fans and NBA media had plenty to tweet about Boston’s exhibition win on Friday night — let’s dig into what they had to say.

First quarter

Second quarter

Third quarter

Fourth quarter

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire

