NBA Celtics center Porzingis to miss game five against Heat

Latvian Kristaps Porzingis of the Boston Celtics, dunking in a game-three NBA playoff victory over Miami, will miss game five of the first-round series after suffering a strained calf in Boston's game-four victory (Megan Briggs)

Boston center Kristaps Porzingis will miss Wednesday's NBA playoff game for the Celtics against Miami after suffering a strained right calf in a game-four victory over the Heat.

The Celtics announced Tuesday that the 28-year-old Latvian, who stands 7-foot-2 (2.18m), would not play in would could be a series clincher.

Boston leads Miami 3-1 in the Eastern Conference best-of-seven first round series after a 102-88 triumph on Monday with the Celtics hosting game five.

Porzingis averaged 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 blocked shots a game for the Celtics in 57 games this season.

Porzingis missed time this season with a host of leg injuries as well as back soreness.

Over the first three games against Miami, Porzingis has averaged 14.0 points and 5.7 rebounds a game.

The Celtics finished with the NBA's best overall record at 64-18, earning a home-court playoff edge throughout the NBA playoffs.

Should they advance, the Celtics would face either Orlando or Cleveland in the second round.

