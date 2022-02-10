NBA buyout season: Who are the candidates?

The NBA trade deadline has passed with another flurry of trades. Now we enter “buy-out season” where several big-name players usually on expiring contracts that were on the market and didn’t get traded now could negotiate an early release. Likewise, some veterans who got traded to incompatible teams, perhaps mainly for trade-matching purposes, could also consider getting a buyout.

Players like Kevin Love were thought to be buyout candidates early on in the season but he’s playing a huge role in his team’s surprising success. John Wall was another player who had been considered a buyout candidate throughout the season but it seems like he is unwilling to negotiate one. Players that suffered season-ending injuries such as Ricky Rubio and Joe Ingles that could get waived won’t be discussed, but a team could play the long game and secure them now. The deadline for players to get waived and retain playoff eligibility is March 1.

Goran Dragic

Goran Dragic heading to the buyout market seemed inevitable as soon as he was taken out of the Raptors’ rotation. He’s now been traded to San Antonio where his fit in the rotation is more doubtful than in Toronto. The Dallas Mavericks have been considered a favorite to land Dragic all season due to his connection with Luka Doncic. However, a return to Miami cannot be ruled out. Now that Dragic has been traded again, the Heat are allowed to sign him since they’re no longer bound to the reacquisition rules.

Gary Harris

Gary Harris did not get moved ahead of the trade deadline so he logically becomes a buyout candidate. He is one of the younger and more talented shooters among this potential pool of players that get bought out. He’s playing well enough that it might not make that much sense for the Magic to waive him. His Bird rights could serve valuable for sign-and-trade opportunities in the offseason.

Eric Bledsoe

Eric Bledsoe has a $3.9 million partial guarantee for next season, so buyout talks could start now if the Trail Blazers plan on waiving him before his July 10 guarantee date. Most likely, they will hold onto him until then in case they could use his salary as part of a bigger trade this offseason. A Bledsoe waiver could still be in the cards given their lost season and a potential pivot to play the young players more. If available, the Warriors, Jazz, and Sixers all make sense for him.

Dennis Schroeder

Dennis Schroeder was traded to Houston for Daniel Theis ahead of the trade deadline. His inclusion was sole for salary matching purposes though he can get some playing time with the Rockets. If things change over the next few weeks, perhaps they will let him go from his contract early to join a different team.

Robin Lopez

Robin Lopez signing with the Magic was puzzling considering they already had Wendell Carter Jr. and Mo Bamba to prioritize. Lopez generally gets DNP-CDs when both are healthy and was a logical trade candidate ahead of the deadline. He can be better utilized on a contender such as the Warriors or Bucks.

Tristan Thompson

Tristan Thompson hasn’t played in a month as he’s buried behind Sacramento’s seven-man center rotation. His inclusion in the Domantas Sabonis trade was solely for salary matching purposes and he will likely be buried in Indiana’s bench as they prioritize their younger big man. It’s possible he could wind up on the open market soon.

DJ Augustin

DJ Augustin has reportedly been waived in order to make room for the Daniel Theis trade with Boston. His salary for next season is only guaranteed for $333,333. He will now have the opportunity to join a different team for a playoff run.

Juancho Hernangomez

Juancho Hernangomez’s contract for next season is non-guaranteed so they can waive him now, which makes sense since he’s not in their rotation. While he could be insurance for the wing rotation, the Jazz could prefer to waive him if he’s willing to give back some money. A return to Spain could be in the near future with a possible pursuit from Real Madrid.

Tomas Satoransky

Tomas Satoransky was already looking like a buyout candidate had he remained with New Orleans. The San Antonio Spurs don’t have a need for him either so it’s possible they waive him ahead of March 1.

Ben McLemore

The Trail Blazers are still in the play-in but that could change if they can’t make a jump in February. If they remain inconsistent, they could decide to bottom out this season for a high lottery pick in this year’s draft. If that happens, they could be open to waiving some of their veterans on minimum contracts like Ben McLemore.

Rodney Hood and Semi Ojeleye

The Bucks could’ve saved $14 million in payroll and luxury tax combined by simply offloading Rodney Hood and Semi Ojeleye. Had they been traded to a non-playoff team they would become serious candidates to get waived. They could help the Clippers as end-of-bench players, but their situations are worth keeping an eye on.

Paul Millsap

Paul Millsap was traded to the Sixers as part of the James Harden-Ben Simmons trade. It’s unclear if he will be in their plans, so it’s worth monitoring his situation.

One Brooklyn Net

Brooklyn’s seemingly eight-deep big man rotation turned out to form a very weak frontcourt. They need to waive someone after completing the uneven 3-for-2 trade with the Sixers. Blake Griffin and James Johnson could be candidates given how crowded the end of their front court is.

Someone on the Lakers

The Lakers will naturally be pursuing veterans in the buy-out market to improve the team after failing to make a trade ahead of the deadline. Players that could be waived in order to make room for a new player include DeAndre Jordan and Kent Bazemore.

