NBA buyout news: Aldridge chooses Nets, Lakers ‘frontrunner’ for Drummond

The Brooklyn Nets and LaMarcus Aldridge surprised many around the league when they decided to join forces after it looked like Aldridge was ear-marked to join the Miami Heat after getting a buyout from the San Antonio Spurs. The Los Angeles Lakers, too, were reportedly in the mix for Aldridge but they have an even more crucial piece potentially on the way to help their frontline.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Saturday afternoon that Andre Drummond was likely to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers after the former Cavaliers big man clears waivers on Sunday afternoon. Drummond played in only 25 games for the Cavaliers but averaged over 17 points and 13 rebounds, though his field goal percentage of 47.4% with Cleveland was the lowest of his career.

But Drummond, 27, was on a rebuilding Cavaliers team that, while they started off well, are not as serious a team as the Lakers. In immediate future, Drummond gives the Lakers another option on offense and their first true above-the-rim lob threat without Anthony Davis. While Montrezl Harrell has been a dunking machine, he gets to the rim through his understanding of angles more so than with the sheer height of his jump.

And once LeBron James returns, Drummond will likely benefit from playing with the best creator he’s ever played with.

