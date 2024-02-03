NBA Bulls say LaVine out 4-6 months for right foot surgery

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine will undergo season-ending right foot surgery and be sidelined for four to six months, the NBA club announced on saturday.

After seeking additional medical opinions, in consultation with the Bulls trainers and medical staff, LaVine and his representatives at Klutch Sports Group decided on surgery to hasten his recovery, the Bulls said.

Surgery is anticipated to take place next week and he is expected to be ready ahead of training camp for next season.

LaVine, a two-time NBA All-Star and member of the Tokyo Olympic US gold medal squad, has missed Chicago's past six games after being out for more than a month earlier this season with right foot soreness.

LaVine has averaged 19.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists a game over 25 contests this season for the Bulls, who at 23-26 rank ninth in the Eastern Conference.

The 28-year-old American is in his 10th NBA campaign and seventh season with Chicago.

