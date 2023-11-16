Damian Lillard carves up Raptors to give Bucks, minus Giannis, a decisive win

For the second straight game, the Raptors opened up flat in front of their home crowd, fell behind big early and couldn't climb back.

Damian Lillard and the Giannis-less Bucks absolutely shredded the Raptors on Wednesday night. (Photo via THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn) (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Damian Lillard had one of those signature performance on Wednesday, dropping 37 points and 13 assists against the Toronto Raptors to give the Milwaukee Bucks a commanding 128-112 win.

Both teams were without key pieces. For the Bucks, they were sans two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, while the Raptors were without O.G. Anunoby — who's looking more and more like the team’s most impactful player — for the second straight game.

It was expected the Bucks were going to come in with a bit of extra juice after decisively losing the last matchup between these two squads. But the Raptors boasted some motivation of their own after having to pull off an improbable comeback to avoid losing to the lowly Washington Wizards on Monday — a game in which head coach Darko Rajakovic called out the team’s character following their first-half effort.

It was much of the same on Wednesday, as the Raptors looked to be playing with little energy, contributing some lacklustre defence as their offence proved stagnant for long stretches. After starting the game up 8-2, they watched the Bucks storm back with a 17-0 run, while ultimately finishing the first frame on a 34-13 run to grab a 16-point lead.

Routinely, it was behind Lillard carving up the Raptors' pick-n-roll defence, as he split their double coverages to ultimately get easy lanes to the rim, where he either finished, drew fouls to get to the line, or dished out to teammates. He finished the first half with 24 points (12-of-13 from the charity strip) and 8 assists as the Bucks finished the half up by 23 (70-47).

To start the third, Lillard continued where he left off, but now pulling up from the logo. About three minutes later, the Bucks were up by 30, and soon held their biggest lead at 33.

The Raptors weren’t able to get it back to single-digits again, despite making a 21-4 run across the late third and early fourth quarter. They’d eventually get to within 13 with about seven minutes left in the game, but unlike against the Wizards and their improbable comeback, it was a little too late against a team with championship aspirations.

Aside from Scottie Barnes scoring 29 points, there was little to be happy about for the team as a whole. The Raptors shot 39% from the field and 29% from 3-point range, compared to the Bucks' 51% clips from both distances.

The loss to the Greek Freak-less Bucks now drops the Raptors to 5-6 on the season, as they're now halfway through a four-game home stretch at Scotiabank Arena.