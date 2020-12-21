Bucks lose 2022 second-round pick for violating NBA rules in Bogdan Bogdanovic fiasco

The Milwaukee Bucks will be docked a second-round pick in the 2022 NBA draft for communicating with shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic before free agency opened, the NBA announced Monday.

The NBA opened an investigation in November into a sign-and-trade deal offered by the Bucks to the former Sacramento Kings star.

“The investigation concluded that early discussions did in fact occur, constituting conduct detrimental to the NBA,” the league said in a statement. “The penalty took into account the Bucks’ cooperation with the investigation, the absence of evidence of any impermissible early agreement on the terms of the contract between the Bucks and Bogdanovic and the fact that the team ultimately did not sign Bogdanovic.”

The reported deal never came to fruition due to Bogdanovic never agreeing to it, per reports. He signed with the Atlanta Hawks the following week.

Bogdan Bogdanovic was part of a reported deal involving the Milwaukee Bucks, but the communication occurred before free agency opened. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

The Kings had a sign-and-trade deal in place to send restricted free agent Bogdanovic, 28, to the Bucks on Nov. 16. The free agency period began Nov. 20 and teams are not allowed to communicate with players or their agents until then. The NBA investigated if the sides did speak before then when Bogdanovic was still a member of the Kings organization.

The Bucks would have reportedly sent Donte Divincenzo, Ersan Ilyasova and D.J. Wilson to Sacramento. It was part of the Bucks’ moves to improve the team around two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, thereby keeping him happy ahead of his own free agency. Antetokounmpo signed a super-max deal with the Bucks last week.

Two days after the reported deal for Bogdanovic it began to fall apart, reportedly due to the fact that the player didn’t agree to the deal. He instead tested the free agency market, landing in Atlanta on a four-year, $72 million deal.

Bogdanovic averaged 15.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists in the 2019-20 season. He shot 37.2 percent from the 3-point line.

