Giannis Antetokounmpo says he's open to playing for Bulls 'down the line'

August in the NBA isn't exactly the most exciting time, but Giannis Antetokounmpo is here to save us.

In a Sunday interview with Fox 32 Chicago, the Milwaukee Bucks superstar was asked if he'd consider playing for the Chicago Bulls in the future. Keeping in mind the Bulls' storied past, Antetokounmpo said he would.

“I think anybody who is asked that question that plays basketball, if he said no, he would be a liar. It's a team that won multiple championships. It's the team that one of the greatest players, if not the greatest player to ever play this game played for. It's a no-brainer, everybody would love to play for Chicago. Down the line, you never know. Maybe I play for Chicago, but right now I am committed to Milwaukee."

What does this mean?

Before Bucks fans start weeping in the streets, let's remember a few things. First, Giannis didn't say he wants to leave or is even considering leaving. Because he was doing an interview with a Chicago news station, he was asked whether he'd consider playing for the Bulls someday. Of course he said he would, because they're Michael Jordan's team and a Chicago newscaster was asking that question.

And second, Giannis signed a five-year, $228.2 million contract with the Bucks less than two years ago. Just months later he led the Bucks to their first NBA title in 50 years. The earliest he could be a free agent is the 2025-26 season, but that doesn't even matter right now because Giannis is happy and "committed" to Milwaukee. All he said was "down the line, you never know," which is an objectively true statement. Down the line in 2026 we could finally have those flying cars that "The Jetsons" promised us all those years ago. Anything could happen.

Most players, when asked, would probably say "yes, I would consider playing for the Chicago Bulls someday," because of the Bulls' incredible history. But for now, Giannis isn't going anywhere.