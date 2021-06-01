NBA betting: Picks against the spread for Tuesday night's playoff games

The first round of the NBA playoffs continues on Tuesday night with three games. Yahoo Sports’ Jared Quay has the picks you need for all of the action.

All odds via BetMGM.

The Nets seized control of their first-round series against the Celtics with a Game 4 blowout victory in Boston and can move on to Round 2 at home in Game 5. Brooklyn is favored by 12.5 points at BetMGM with the total set at 231.5.

The Nets have covered the spread in all three of their wins so far in this series. But Game 5 has the biggest spread thus far at -12.5. With Kemba Walker likely out again for the Celtics, Quay is confident in the Nets — even at such a big number.

“The Brooklyn Nets are playing their best ball. 12.5 is a huge spread to cover, but I still like the Nets here,” Quay said.

In the West, the Blazers-Nuggets series is headed back to Denver with the series tied at two games apiece. After the Nuggets won Game 3 on the road, the Blazers tied the series up in blowout fashion, winning Game 4 by 20 points and easily covering the spread.

In Game 5, the Nuggets are favored by just 1.5 at BetMGM with the total set at 225.5. Denver has been really strong at home, but did drop Game 1 of this series at home. Quay thinks it’s going to happen again with players like CJ McCollum and Norman Powell having big roles.

And with the Blazers as such small underdogs at 1.5, Quay is taking them on the moneyline at +100.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) drives past Denver Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo (7) in the second half of Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix Suns (-5.5), Total: 207.5

In the last game of the night, all eyes will be on the status of injured Lakers star Anthony Davis. Davis went down with a groin injury in Game 4, a 100-92 Suns win that evened the series up at 2-2 as it heads back to Phoenix.

With Davis’ status up in the air — and reportedly trending toward unlikely to play — the Suns are favored by 5.5 points. Notably, the total is much lower than the previous two games at just 207.5.

Can LeBron James and company win again on the road? Or will the Suns seize control of the series? Quay is going with the latter, picking Phoenix to cover the 5.5.

“I think this series is going seven games and the Suns got to win at home if it does do that,” Quay said.