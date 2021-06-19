NBA betting: Pick against the spread for Saturday's Bucks-Nets Game 7

The second round of the NBA playoffs continues Saturday with a key elimination game in Brooklyn between the Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks. Yahoo Sports’ Minty Bets has the advice that you need.

All odds via BetMGM.

After a debilitating defeat in Game 5, the Bucks rallied and delivered at home in a 104-89 win in Game 6.

That forced a do-or-die Game 7 in Brooklyn in which both Kevin Durant and James Harden will likely play. The third leg of the the Nets' Big Three is still hobbled, though.

Nets coach Steve Nash said Friday that Kyrie Irving will miss their Game 7 matchup against the Bucks due to an ankle injury he sustained earlier in the series.

Irving first injured his ankle in Game 4 in Milwaukee, after he landed awkwardly on Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo's foot and had to leave the game early. Initial X-rays came back negative, but he has not played since.

The Bucks tied the series 3-3 on Thursday, which set up Game 7 (Nets -2 per BetMGM) at the Barclays Center. In this do-or-die scenario and with the momentum of their Game 6 win, Minty Bets thinks the Bucks will advance.

"I've always talked about how Milwaukee lacks depth but they looked good offensively [in Game 6]. They just slightly struggled with holding off KD defensively. The Bucks are going to come in with momentum here and Brooklyn possesses a limited Harden, no Kyrie and an overworked Durant so I look for Milwaukee to take this last game and win in Brooklyn."

Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) try to contain Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in Game 5 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

More from Yahoo Sports: