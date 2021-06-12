NBA betting: Picks against the spread for Saturday night's playoff game

The second round of the NBA playoffs continues Saturday night with just one game. Yahoo Sports’ Minty Bets has the advice that you need.

All odds via BetMGM.

Will both Western Conference semifinals be 3-0 by the end of Saturday night?

That’s what the Utah Jazz are aiming for after winning the first two games in Utah. Phoenix went up 3-0 on Denver on Friday night and the Jazz can put the Los Angeles Clippers on the brink of elimination on Saturday in Game 3 of their series.

The Clippers enter this game favored by 4 points — down from 4.5 — despite the series deficit and going just 1-3 at home in the first round. A comeback in this series by Los Angeles would be an NBA first; no team has ever come back from two 2-0 deficits in the same postseason. Only 28 teams have come back from a 2-0 deficit at all.

If LA wins, it could be a close one. Los Angeles is just 1-4 against the spread in its last five home games. That’s largely attributable to the home futility against the Mavericks, of course, but it’s worth keeping in mind that Game 7 was the team’s only recent home cover. Utah, meanwhile, is 4-1 against the spread in its last five road games.

“I know [Los Angeles is] at home but I think there’s value in taking the series leader and the team with the best record in the West as underdogs,” Yahoo Sports’ Minty Bets said.

Prop bet we like: Game will have between 201-210 total points (+450)

