NBA betting: Picks against the spread for Monday's playoff games

Yahoo Sports Staff
·1 min read
After a Saturday and Sunday full of action, the Memorial Day weekend ends with just two NBA playoff games on Monday. Yahoo Sports' Jared Quay has the picks for those two games. 

As always, odds are provided by BetMGM.

Philadelphia 76ers (-7.5) at Washington Wizards, Total: 230.5

Can Philly get the sweep of Washington done on Monday?

The Sixers have an easy 3-0 lead so far and are trying to get the series done and dusted. The Sixers won by 29 points on Saturday as Joel Embiid had 36 points.

Washington has simply not had any answers for Embiid and every member of the Sixers’ starting lineup was +27 or better in Game 3. And while Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal have been productive as always for Washington, the Wizards have been overmatched.

Can they sneak a win on Monday? Jared Quay isn’t too confident.

“I like them to sweep and I like them to cover in Game 4,” Quay said.

Utah Jazz (-5.5) at Memphis Grizzlies, Total: 224.5

The Jazz went up 2-1 on Saturday in Memphis and have won two consecutive games after Memphis took Game 1.

The total has gone over in seven Utah’s last 10 games and four of Memphis’ last five games. That trend for both teams includes Game 3. The Jazz won 121-111 in a game that had an over/under of 225.

Quay thinks that trend will continue on Monday night. He suggests that you bet the over because of Utah’s tendency to shoot a lot of threes. He’s expecting a hot night for the Jazz. If the Jazz are on fire, can Ja Morant help the Grizzlies keep up?

More from Yahoo Sports:

