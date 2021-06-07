  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NBA betting: Picks against the spread for Monday night's playoff games

Yahoo Sports Staff
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The second round of the NBA playoffs continues on Monday night with two games and Yahoo Sports’ Jared Quay has the picks you need for all of the action.

All odds via BetMGM

Milwaukee Bucks at Brooklyn Nets (-2.5), Total: 233.5

Even with James Harden going out with a hamstring injury, the Brooklyn Nets won and covered the spread in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Milwaukee Bucks. Harden is out for Game 2 and the Nets are slight favorites of 2.5 points at BetMGM with the total listed at 233.5.

With Harden sidelined, Quay is staying away from picking a side. Instead, he’s looking at the total. Game 1 went under by a pretty significant margin. Quay thinks Game 2 will be more high scoring. He’s taking the over.

“There will be no James Harden in this game so I don’t really want to pick a side. I just know a lot of points will be scored,” Quay said. “These teams love shooting 3-pointers and don’t like playing a lot of defense. Even though 233.5 is a high number, I think it goes above it.”

Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns (-4.5), Total: 219.5

The Western Conference semifinals begin with the Suns hosting the Nuggets. The Suns beat LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in six games while the Nuggets beat the Portland Trail Blazers, also in six games.

In Game 1, the Suns are 4.5-point favorites over the Nuggets at BetMGM. The total is 219.5.

Both teams are playing well, but Quay thinks the home-court advantage in Phoenix will make a difference in this one. He’s picking the Suns to cover the 4.5.

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) controls the ball during Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers Thursday, Jun 3, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) controls the ball during Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers Thursday, Jun 3, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories

  • Open for business but closing data windows into COVID, no-vaccine cruises, and a governor’s race in the making

    It’s Monday, June 7, and Florida has closed the book on the pandemic.

  • Who's Going to make it the NBA Finals?

    The NBA Playoffs are moving right along and so is the betting action. We take a look at NBA Finals matchup futures, included in our NBA Betting Tools. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Well-rested Jazz face battle-tested Clippers in West semis

    The Utah Jazz are well-rested. The Los Angeles Clippers are ''war ready,'' as Paul George puts it. The Jazz, the NBA's No. 1 overall seed, host the fourth-seeded Clippers in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals on Tuesday night.

  • Popular Nigerian televangelist T.B. Joshua dies at 57

    Temitope Balogun Joshua, one of Africa’s most popular televangelists who was known as T.B. Joshua, has died. The Nigerian-born pastor was founder of the mega church Synagogue Church Of All Nations, or SCOAN, which also runs the Emmanuel Television Station in Lagos. T.B. Joshua was noted for making predictions and for his claims to cure various ailments and to make people prosper through miracles.

  • Ukraine's Zelensky "confused," "disappointed" by Biden not trying to block Russia pipeline

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he learned through the press — not any direct heads-up — that President Biden had decided to stop trying to block a Russian pipeline that Ukraine sees as a dire national security threat.Driving the news: Zelensky used an hourlong Zoom interview with Axios on Friday to beseech Biden to meet with him face to face before a June 16 summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin — offering to join him "at any moment and at any spot on the planet."Stay on top

  • Simone Biles wins seventh U.S. gymnastics championship

    Biles didn’t perform the Yurchenko double pike during the competition, but still has the most-ever national titles. Simone Biles has clinched yet another gymnastics title — the most ever — and is now the 2021 individual all-around gold medalist. The 24-year-old will be heading to the Olympics with her seventh national title, which she won on Sunday at the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Championships.

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Welcome Baby No. 2

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are new parents to a baby girl! They are already parents to their 2-year-old son, Archie, whom they welcomed in May 2019. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they were expecting baby no. 2 on Valentine's Day and revealed the gender of their second child during their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in March. The exciting news comes after Meghan wrote an op-ed for the New York Times, where the Duchess revealed she suffered a miscarriage in July 2020.

  • Despite the odds, Denver Nuggets persevere in NBA playoffs

    As much as the stars have crossed the Denver Nuggets this season, the bruised and battered team continues to push ahead in the NBA playoffs, defying all odds.Driving the news: The Nuggets will battle the Suns in the Western Conference second-round playoff series that tips off tonight in Phoenix.The showdown starts at 8pm MT on TNT. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: Pundits all but wrote off the Nuggets after No. 2

  • Draymond Green reacts to Trae Young’s performance during Hawks’ game 1 win vs. 76ers

    During the Hawks' game one playoff win against the Sixers, Draymond Green chimed in on Twitter in response to Trae Young's performance.

  • update on Harden's injury

    Jared Greenberg weighs in on James Harden hamstring injury.

  • Russian Drama on the Rise, Thanks to Streaming Platforms

    The popularity of subscription video-on-demand services in Russia has been growing rapidly and, as noted by Olga Filipuk, chief content officer of Yandex Mediaservices, the production of original shows has now reached a new level. While there is still a demand for Russian takes on tried-and-tested global genres such as crime thrillers and science-fiction, global […]

  • Liberty Blue Jays pull late shift, claim first baseball title since 2002 with 8-4 win

    The Blue Jays reign supreme as the best big-school baseball team in Missouri.

  • Keyshawn Davis to fight at Tokyo Olympics despite going pro

    Keyshawn Davis' quest for Olympic gold is back on. Davis and two fellow American boxers were awarded places in the Tokyo Olympics on Monday, allowing Davis to make an improbable return to USA Boxing five months after the touted lightweight turned professional amid conflict with the national governing body. The 22-year-old Davis won his first three pro fights over the past 3 1/2 months, and now he will be one of the favorites in the 63-kilogram division in Tokyo.

  • Booker could be poised for big series vs. Nuggets

    Denver's injury-riddled backcourt will have to shift fast to slow Devin Booker's scorching playoff debut.

  • Tennis-Tsitsipas breezes into French Open quarter-finals

    Stefanos Tsitsipas held off a late challenge from Spanish 12th seed Pablo Carreno Busta to advance into the quarter-finals of the French Open with a 6-3 6-2 7-5 victory on Sunday. The Greek, who won two titles on clay in the lead-up to Roland Garros, was barely troubled in the first two sets, often charging to the net and easily reading his opponent's serve. But a lack of precision in key moments allowed Carreno Busta to threaten a comeback in the third, only for the fifth seed to tighten his grip again and make sure he wasted little time on court Philippe Chatrier.

  • Gary Russell Jr. slams Floyd Mayweather for Logan Paul fight.

    American boxer Gary Russell Jr. slams boxing legend Floyd Mayweather for taking the exhibition fight against social media celebrity Logan Paul.

  • Are YouTubers ruining boxing? Sport's biggest names not so sure

    With a fight between boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and YouTube star Logan Paul looming, some fans are asking whether the increasing number of celebrity exhibition bouts is reducing the sport to a carnival-style sideshow. Sunday's bout in Miami is expected to be a one-sided battle in favor of Mayweather (50-0) despite Paul (0-1) being about 50 pounds (23 kg) heavier, 6 inches (15 cm) taller and 18 years younger than 44-year-old Mayweather, a new grandfather. But while purists and pros like Saul "Canelo" Alvarez say the trend is simply a dangerous money grab, some of the sport's most influential names argue that the rising tide of interest lifts all boats.

  • Royce O'Neale with a deep 3 vs the Memphis Grizzlies

    Royce O'Neale (Utah Jazz) with a deep 3 vs the Memphis Grizzlies, 06/02/2021

  • Bruins' Patrice Bergeron responds to Barry Trotz's faceoff call-out

    Bruins center Patrice Bergeron and Islanders coach Barry Trotz engaged in a little gamesmanship prior to a pivotal Game 5 at TD Garden.

  • Opinion: Not a stretch to say Jon Rahm's vaccine decision cost him $1.6 million

    Jon Rahm's forced withdrawal from Memorial due to COVID-19 mixes elements of truth and grace