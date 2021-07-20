NBA betting: Pick against the spread for Game 6 of the NBA Finals between the Bucks and Suns

The NBA Finals could end Tuesday night. Yahoo Sports' Minty Bets has the pick you need for Game 6 between the Bucks and Suns. Odds are via BetMGM.

Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks (-5), Total: 222

Are we going to see a Game 7 later this week, or the Milwaukee Bucks hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy Tuesday night?

The Bucks enter Game 6 up 3-2 on the Suns and are favored at home once again. Milwaukee is a five-point favorite after winning each of the last three games in the series. Milwaukee’s win in Game 5 was the first time a home team hadn’t won in the series.

Phoenix is 4-2 against the spread in its last six games as a road underdog, though the two losses have come during the Finals. The Suns failed to cover in both Games 3 and 4 as Milwaukee won 120-100 and 109-103, respectively.

The only underdog to cover during the series so far has been Milwaukee in Game 5. The Bucks were four-point dogs ahead of their 123-119 win to take the 3-2 series lead.

The Bucks are also 5-0 against the spread in their last five games as home favorites. The Bucks haven’t lost against the spread as a home favorite since the second round of the Eastern Conference Finals. And Yahoo Sports’ Minty Bets is a fan of Milwaukee continuing that streak.

“I’m looking for Milwaukee to win the series in this game right here and cover the five points,” she said.

Prop bet we like: P.J. Tucker over 4.5 points (-105)

