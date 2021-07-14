NBA betting: Pick against the spread for Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Bucks and Suns

The NBA Finals continue Wednesday night. Yahoo Sports' Jared Quay has the pick you need for Game 4 between the Bucks and Suns. Odds are via BetMGM.

Phoenix Suns at Milwaukee Bucks (-4.5), Total: 220.5

Will Milwaukee get even with Phoenix on Wednesday night?

The Bucks enter Game 4 trailing the Suns 2-1 in the NBA Finals and are favored by 4.5 points. Milwaukee was favored ahead of its Game 3 win after it was an underdog and lost both games in Phoenix to start the series.

The Bucks are going to want some more help for Giannis Antetokounmpo to tie the series at 2-2. Antetokounmpo has been incredible over the last two games as he’s scored a combined 83 points.

Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday didn’t match Antetokounmpo in Game 3. They combined for 39 points in Game 3 after scoring just 28 and shooting 12-of-37 from the field in Game 2. If Middleton and Holiday can shoot 50% like they did in Game 3 and score more than 40 points combined, Milwaukee should be in decent shape in Game 4.

If Middleton and Holiday are shooting well, the over could be in play. The over has hit in four of Phoenix’s last five games and it’s hit in six of Milwaukee’s last seven games against Phoenix. The only time in those stretches the over hasn’t hit? Sunday night in Game 3, when the teams combined for 220 points and the over/under was 220.5.

Yahoo Sports’ Jared Quay is a fan of the over hitting on Wednesday night.

“I’m not 100% sure who’s going to win this game but I do think the Suns are going to score a lot of points and in order for the Bucks to keep up with them and possibly win they will have to too," Quay said. "I think Devin Booker and Chris Paul will get theirs and Giannis will get to the free throw line. If he can knock them down, I think 220.5 is just a little but too low for us.”

Prop bet we like: Jrue Holiday over 19.5 points (-110)

