NBA betting, odds: Warriors' Finals odds skyrocket after Draymond Green's second suspension

The Golden State Warriors’ struggles and Draymond Green’s indefinite suspension have had a massive impact on their title odds.

The Warriors were +1800 at BetMGM to win the NBA Finals before Green smacked Phoenix’s Jusuf Nurkic. Now, with Green suspended indefinitely and the Warriors sitting at 13-14 and 11th in the Western Conference, Golden State’s title odds are now at +4000.

Just six teams had better odds than the Warriors before Green’s suspension. Now, the Warriors are tied with the Miami Heat, the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Sacramento Kings for the 10th-best odds.

No timetable has been determined for Green’s return as he is set to reportedly miss at least three weeks. Green is set to undergo counseling during his suspension. The indefinite suspension came after Green had been suspended for five games earlier in the season for putting Rudy Gobert in a chokehold amid an on-court conflict between the Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Wolves’ odds get better

While the Warriors’ odds have gotten significantly longer, the Wolves’ odds keep getting better and better. Minnesota has a West-best 20-6 record and is 2.5 games ahead of the Thunder and defending champion Denver Nuggets in the conference standings.

Minnesota’s title odds are at +1800 and were +2500 a week ago. The Wolves have rebounded from a porous first year with Gobert in the fold to become one of the best defensive teams in basketball so far this season. As Gobert has patrolled the paint, Anthony Edwards has continued to emerge as one of the best young stars in the NBA.

The Wolves still rank fifth among teams in the West, however. The Nuggets have the best title odds of anyone in the conference at +400 and are followed by the Suns (+800), Clippers (+1200) and Lakers (+1600). The Suns are still the No. 2 favorite in the conference despite a sluggish start to the season that has been injury-filled for Bradley Beal.

The Suns are just a game ahead of the Warriors and Beal has played in just six games. He missed the start of the season because of a back injury and rolled an ankle just five minutes into the team’s loss to the Knicks on Dec. 15. He won’t be re-evaluated again until January.

Boston still atop the heap

The Boston Celtics have the best record in the NBA at 21-6 and continue to be the favorites for the NBA title. The Celtics are +375 to win and are just ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks at +450.

Boston is +130 to win the East while the Bucks are +170. The Philadelphia 76ers have kept pace with both the Celtics and Bucks so far this season, but their title odds are at +1400. Philly is just +600 to win the East.

NBA Finals odds