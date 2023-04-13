NBA betting: Fred VanVleet's prayer at the buzzer provided a miracle betting win

For the 8% of bettors who had the first-half under in Wednesday's Eastern Conference play-in game, this won't be a fun tale to rehash.

That leaves a lot of people who might be sending Fred VanVleet some great messages on social media this week.

VanVleet's Toronto Raptors took on the Chicago Bulls, with the loser being eliminated from NBA playoff contention. The Raptors were playing very well, but almost too well for many bettors. There were 92% of bets on the first-half over, which was 102.5 at BetMGM. The Raptors' defense was strong and they led 55-47 in the final seconds of the half.

That's 102 points as time was running out. VanVleet got the inbounds pass and bettors were hoping for maybe a cheap foul and a free throw. Because he was at half court just before the buzzer and there was no chance of ...

Oh.

FVV from halfcourt at the buzzer.



1st half total 103.5.



92% of money was on the OVER. ✅pic.twitter.com/KERq4xlzCw — John Ewing 🦁 (@johnewing) April 13, 2023

That shot from half court sent Raptors fans into a frenzy and had a lot of bettors watching at home losing their minds, too.

You've probably lost bets on a ridiculous shot like that. For 92% of you out there who had over 102.5 points in the first half of Bulls-Raptors, you're not allowed to complain about bad beats for a while.

The Bulls rallied to beat the Raptors, 109-105, to advance to Friday's play-in game against the Miami Heat for the No. 8 seed.