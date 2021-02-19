NBA betting: Bettor put $110,000 on Raptors over struggling Bucks, beat the spread by 21.5 points

Too bad a big bettor at BetMGM on Thursday didn't put it all on the Toronto Raptors' money line. But the win against the spread was very nice.

It's rare to see a six-figure bet come in on a random NBA regular season game in February, so a huge bet on Thursday afternoon should have been a sign to ride the Raptors over the Milwaukee Bucks.

JUST IN:



One bettor in Vegas just put a $110,000 wager on the Raptors +7.5 💰



Can they cover against Giannis and the Bucks? pic.twitter.com/buTh5Lgp4a — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) February 19, 2021

It was the rare bet that wasn't even close to a sweat. The Raptors took a double-digit lead in the first half and the Bucks never threatened to come close to covering the 7.5-point spread or even winning outright.

It takes some courage to put down $110,000 on a Toronto team that was 13-15 coming in and on the road against one of the supposed best teams in the NBA, but it was the type of easy win we all dream of.

Raptors cruise to easy win

The Bucks have been floundering lately, so the 7.5 points with the Raptors looked enticing. The Raptors just beat the Bucks 124-113 on Tuesday in Milwaukee. While that didn't mean the Raptors were going to win two in a row at the Bucks, it certainly showed how poorly the Bucks have been playing. The Raptors have been pretty good after a very slow start to the season, as well.

The money line was +240 for Toronto, and that was never in doubt either.

When you see a big bet for a huge event, that doesn't necessarily mean it's a sharp play. Oftentimes, the biggest bets on the Super Bowl aren't made by professionals, but recreational sports bettors who want a lot of action on the big game. But when there's a big bet on a game that casual fans might not have even known was on the schedule, it probably isn't being made by a whale who came in from the high-limit tables looking for a basketball bet.

Whichever sharp bettor took the Raptors, he or she had a huge win without any worry at all. Not a bad Thursday night.

Fred VanVleet scores during the Raptors' win over the Bucks. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

