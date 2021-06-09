NBA betting: Best bet for Suns vs. Nuggets Game 2

There’s only one NBA playoff game on Wednesday night, and it’s Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals series between the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets.

Nuggets at Suns -6, total: 222.5

The Suns were six-point favorites in Game 1 and cruised to a 122-105 victory, thanks to four starters scoring at least 20 points. Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton each posted a double-double while Devin Booker went for 21 and Mikal Bridges led all scorers with 23 points.

In Game 2, the Suns are six-point favorites at BetMGM with the total set at 222.5. Yahoo Sports’ Jared Quay has one side he really likes in this game and it’s with the home team. Quay is rolling with the Suns to cover the six-point spread over newly minted NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets.

“I think there will be a lot of points scored in this game. I just think the Suns will do the majority of the scoring,” Quay said. “I don’t think Denver has the defensive skills to lock down all of the Suns’ assets.”

Prop we like: Austin Rivers over 1.5 3-pointers (-135)

