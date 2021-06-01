NBA betting: Ahead of a crucial Game 5, the Lakers are no longer favorites to win the West

Even when the Los Angeles Lakers were struggling without injured stars, or having to get through the play-in tournament, or behind 0-1 to the Phoenix Suns in their first-round series, their status as favorites in the Western Conference never changed.

On Tuesday, with the Suns favored to win the series against the injured Lakers, the odds have changed.

The Lakers are now the second favorite in the West at BetMGM (though, weirdly, way ahead of the Suns). The Utah Jazz, who have taken control of their first-round series against the Memphis Grizzlies, are the new favorites. The Jazz are +200 and the Lakers are +270.

The Lakers, who had been behind the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA championship market for months, have moved down to fourth behind the Jazz and Milwaukee Bucks.

The move is due to Anthony Davis' groin injury and the uncertainty that the Lakers get out of the first round. The Suns are -175 favorites to win the series. The Lakers are +145. Phoenix is +800 to win the West.

The Lakers are +5 in Game 5. They'll likely be without Davis and perhaps Kentavious Caldwell-Pope as well.

If you still believe in the Lakers, now might be the time to bet them. The odds on them to win the title have been lower than +600 all season. Of course, it's far from a guarantee they're getting out of the first round.

