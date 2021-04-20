  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NBA betting: After Nikola Jokic's great game vs. Memphis, his short odds to win MVP might not be low enough

Frank Schwab
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

When the Denver Nuggets lost Jamal Murray to a torn ACL, it put a significant dent in their ability to make a long playoff run. 

On the bright side, it allowed Nikola Jokic a chance to all but lock up an MVP award. 

The Nuggets have played three games since losing Murray. In the first, Jokic had a triple-double in a win. In the second, he put up 29-16-7 in a win. Then on Monday night, Jokic had a phenomenal 47-point, 15-rebound, 8-assist game and lifted the Nuggets to a double-overtime win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Monday night's game is the type of performance that stamps an MVP case. 

Jokic's MVP odds at BetMGM keep getting shorter, and for good reason. 

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic had a huge game to lift his team to a win over the Grizzlies. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic had a huge game to lift his team to a win over the Grizzlies. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Nikola Jokic is big MVP favorite

Jokic's odds to win MVP are all the way down to -300 at BetMGM, and it's hard to see anyone catching him. 

Steph Curry has had a monster April and got some MVP chants in Philadelphia on Monday night. Curry has a case, but Jokic's season-long dominance probably edges him. 

Giannis Antetokounmpo has missed some games and the Milwaukee Bucks have been underwhelming. Joel Embiid has had a great year too but it will be hard for him to pass Jokic, especially after missing 18 games. LeBron James was on track to win before a high-ankle sprain. James Harden's recent injury absence probably ends his case. 

The odds at BetMGM indicate it's down to Jokic or Embiid, and Jokic is miles ahead. 

(BetMGM screen shot)
(BetMGM screen shot)

Curry might be worth a shot, as he gets more attention for his torrid 3-point shooting streak. But it might be a waste, because Jokic is in clear control. 

Jokic nearly averaging a triple-double

Jokic is close to averaging a triple-double this season, which is remarkable for a center. He is averaging 26.4 points, 11.1 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game. He's a great free-throw shooter (85.4 percent), a threat from 3 (a solid 41.9 percent 3-point shooter) and the offense can run through Jokic because he's a great passer. 

Jokic wasn't among the top few preseason favorites to win MVP. He was between 20-to-1 and 30-to-1 at various sportsbooks before the season started. The Nuggets have never had an NBA MVP winner. Spencer Haywood won an ABA MVP with the Denver Rockets back in 1970, and that's it. The Nuggets' history didn't indicate Jokic would overtake James, Antetokounmpo, Curry, Luka Doncic and everyone else to win an MVP. The Nuggets aren't a marquee franchise, so it's not like Jokic was going to be on TNT or ESPN every night. Also, very few big men like Jokic have won the award recently. Not that there are many bigs who play like Jokic. 

But after Monday night's phenomenal performance against the Grizzlies, it will be hard to deny Jokic for the NBA's top award. He has earned it. 

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories

  • Jokic's 47 leads Nuggets over Grizzlies 139-137 in 2 OTs

    Nikola Jokic scored 47 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer late in the second overtime, and the Denver Nuggets rallied to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 139-137 on Monday night. Jokic added 15 rebounds and eight assists, Will Barton scored 28 and Michael Porter Jr. 21 for the shorthanded Nuggets. Denver played without its top two point guards -- Jamal Murray, who has a torn ACL in his left knee and Monte Morris.

  • Magic Johnson doubles down on Steph Curry as NBA MVP this season

    Magic Johnson knows best.

  • Americans are stealing European soccer

    The fight over European soccer's Super League is really a fight over who owns the sport. There's the romantic view, and the capitalistic one.

  • Denver Nuggets sign veteran Austin Rivers to 10-day contract

    The Denver Nuggets bolstered their injury-depleted backcourt by signing veteran guard Austin Rivers to a 10-day contract Tuesday. Rivers is expected to be available when the Nuggets visit Portland on Wednesday night. Rivers appeared in 21 games this season with the New York Knicks before being traded and then waived by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

  • Three things to know: Jokic has MVP moment with 47 points against Grizzlies

    Jokic has MVP-level stats, but he needed an MVP moment as well.

  • Suns edge Bucks 128-127 after foul in final second of OT

    Devin Booker said he knew he’d been fouled as he put up a shot in the final second of overtime. “I heard the slap,” Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams said. Officials determined P.J. Tucker fouled Booker before time expired and put 0.3 seconds on the clock.

  • Steph Curry's NBA MVP case touted by NFL star Russell Wilson

    Steph got a shout out from one of the NFL's top quarterbacks after his big game in Philly.

  • Sixers observations: Stephen Curry scores 49 points, shorthanded Sixers fall to Warriors

    Stephen Curry stole the show in the Sixers' 107-96 loss Monday night to the Warriors. By Noah Levick

  • Holding onto hope as NBA braces for Derek Chauvin verdict

    Chris Haynes is joined by SiriusXM's Amin Elhassan to discuss the impending verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial, Zion Williamson's postgame comments praising New York & more.

  • NFL draft betting: DeVonta Smith was electric in college, but his draft spot is hard to project

    DeVonta Smith's size will be a constant topic during his NFL career.

  • Randle's contract, Thibodeau Coach of the Year, Zion Williamson loves New York | Inside Out | SportsNite

    SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley checks in on several New York Knicks hot topics, including comments from Zion Williamson about how much he likes playing in New York, and how far into the future it will be before the Knicks could even think about signing him. Begley also talks about Julius Randle potentially playing his way to a max contract, and the case for Tom Thibodeau to win NBA Coach of the Year. Watch more SportsNite: https://sny.tv/shows/sportsnite About Ian Begley Ian Begley joined SNY in 2019 as the network's first NBA Insider covering the Knicks and Nets. His show, "The Putback with Ian Begley," appears weekly on SNY.tv, and Begley is also a regular contributor to "GEICO SportsNite." About SportsNite: SportsNite takes viewers inside all things New York sports by discussing the latest sports news of the night. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to get the latest from SNY here: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Luka Doncic with a deep 3 vs the Sacramento Kings

    Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) with a deep 3 vs the Sacramento Kings, 04/18/2021

  • EU's Borrell cites progress in Iran nuclear talks

    The European Union's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said on Monday he saw a willingness to save the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and global powers, citing progress in talks in Vienna to bring the United States back to the accord. The optimism follows comments by China's envoy to the negotiations, Wang Qun, on Saturday that negotiations were starting to pick up pace. "I think that there is real good will among both parties (Iran and the United States) to reach an agreement, and that's good news," he said, citing progress but not giving details.

  • Luka Doncic’s problems are the same Dirk Nowitzki had with the Mavericks | Opinion

    Luka Doncic is one of the best players in the league, but could end up elsewhere if he doesn’t get enough help in Dallas.

  • Foo Fighters Share ‘Chasing Birds’ Animated Video for 4/20

    For the stoner's holiday that is April 20, the Foo Fighters shared a trippy animated video for their tune "Chasing Birds." The clip sees Dave Grohl and company performing, while the singer/guitarist sees "trails" and meets a talking cactus in the clip's desert landscape. While the lyrics for "Chasing Birds" include "Chasing birds /…

  • How Jabari Parker's history with Danny Ainge, Jayson Tatum led him to Celtics

    Jabari Parker seems excited about his opportunity with the Celtics, who feature some faces familiar to the No. 2 pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.

  • Kevin Durant listed his top 5 teammates – and almost forgot about Russell Westbrook

    Kevin Durant forgot about Russell Westbrook in his top teammate list until he was reminded. "Oh, (expletives), I am tripping ... Russ would definitely be in the top five."

  • Sixers' Joel Embiid wins NBA Community Cares Assist Award for March

    Joel Embiid was recognized on Monday for his efforts to address housing insecurity in Philadelphia. By Noah Levick

  • NBA rookie power rankings: Saddiq Bey a contender for ROY

    Anthony Edwards continues to distance himself from the rest of the rookie class, but Saddiq Bey is rising with his torrid 3-point shooting.

  • Steph Curry had perfect answer to brother Seth's trash talk

    Steph let his game do the talking in the second half.