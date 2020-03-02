NBA-best Bucks are 'like the 2016 Warriors,' Tom Haberstroh believes

Barring a miracle finish, the Milwaukee Bucks won't match or break the Warriors' NBA record of 73 wins in a season.

But they will get close. FiveThirtyEight projects that the Bucks, who currently hold a 52-8 record, will finished with 69 wins. It's conceivable that they get to 70 wins, but with firm control of the No. 1 overall seed in the NBA playoffs, the Bucks will likely rest Giannis Antetokounmpo and their other stars down the stretch.

But their sheer dominance this season is eliciting comparisons to that 2015-16 Warriors team, including from NBC Sports NBA Insider Tom Haberstroh.

During Sunday's Warriors-Wizards broadcast on NBC Sports Bay Area, Haberstroh was asked if he would take the Bucks or "the field" to win the 2020 NBA Finals.

"I would take the Bucks as the favorite, but not the field," Haberstroh told Bob Fitzgerald and Kelenna Azubuike. "I'm on Team Bucks, over the Lakers and the Clippers. I think the Bucks are on another level. They're like the 2016 Warriors right now. Yes, the Warriors didn't win the title in 2016, but it took a lot of injuries and attrition to make that happen."

Hopefully, for the Bucks, they aren't met with the same fate in the NBA Finals that the Warriors were. You know, that whole 3-1 collapse thing.

