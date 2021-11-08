Report: Ben Simmons, 76ers still at impasse, but could a Celtics trade be on the horizon?

The Ben Simmons drama in Philly is ramping back up again.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers are butting heads on how Simmons is communicating his mental health progress to the team. The Sixers are currently "testing the validity of Simmons’ pursuit of mental health assistance," since he's reportedly not given the team updates on his progress.

Charania also reported that Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey has had conversations with the Boston Celtics about a Simmons trade, and a big name has already come up: Jaylen Brown.

Simmons, Sixers not on same page about treatment

The biggest issue between Simmons and the Sixers has been communication, and that continues to be the problem. According to Charania, Simmons doesn't feel comfortable working with any of the mental health professionals on the Sixers' staff, so he's sought help from the outside, which he's allowed to do.

The Sixers are reportedly looking for information on Simmons' progress, and he's reportedly given them the names of the people he's working with, but that's all. And his doctors aren't able to give any information to the Sixers without Simmons' express permission, which he reportedly hasn't given.

The 76ers feel they should be given more details about Simmons’ treatment plans, process and return timeframe. Team officials say they have sought a good faith effort from Simmons to help understand his return to action process, not the specifics of his mental health guidance, but claim that has not happened. Simmons, meanwhile, is not obligated to share details of his work with mental wellness professionals.

The crux of this appears to be what information the Sixers want, and what Simmons is willing to share. Simmons is only obligated to share the names of who he's working with. The Sixers reportedly just want clarity and feedback from Simmons about his return-to-play process, and haven't asked him for any details about his actual sessions or conversations with mental health professionals.

The Sixers stopped fining Simmons after he told the team he wasn't mentally ready to play. However, they fined him after missing last week's game against the Detroit Pistons, and will reportedly resume regularly fining him until he gives them some kind of update on his status.

Celtics enter the picture

Things have been quiet on the Simmons trade front for awhile, but it's spurting back to life. Charania reported that the Celtics have been discussing with Morey a possible trade for Simmons, but talks are currently "fluid" and nothing has really happened yet.

Despite that, one big name has already come up: Jaylen Brown. According to Charania, any deal for Simmons would have to include Brown, who made his first All-Star team last season.

It seems pretty farfetched that the Celtics would give up one of their great young talents in exchange for Simmons, but that appears to be Morey's MO: He asks for a massive, unrealistic return for Simmons, and the team he's talking to walks away while doubled over in laughter. Some version of that reportedly happened with the Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns and Toronto Raptors during the offseason. Since the reported talks between the Celtics and Sixers haven't gone anywhere, we can't add the Celtics to that list just yet.