NBA bad beat: If you had the Lakers-Suns under in Game 2, the final minutes were a nightmare

Those who had the under in Game 2 of the Los Angeles Lakers-Phoenix Suns series were feeling pretty good most of the night. They felt great with two minutes left.

Those who liked the under could have waited and got the line at its peak, 210.5 at BetMGM right before tipoff. The teams combined for just 151 points through three quarters. With 2:15 left, right before Anthony Davis hit a crucial 3-pointer, the Lakers led 95-92. That's 187 points, 23.5 short of the total with just over two minutes to go.

Hopefully, Lakers-Suns under bettors hadn't made plans for their winnings. What happened over the last 2:15 was a fiasco.

Davis hit a 3 with 2:15 left and 15 seconds later he was fouled and hit a pair of free throws. Then there was 52 glorious seconds of nothing, and at that point under bettors had to really feel good. The Lakers led 100-92, and over bettors needed 19 points in 1:08 to win. On top of it all, the Suns had to be close to calling it a night and letting the Lakers dribble out a big lead with a minute to go.

Suns guard Devin Booker got a couple free throws with 1:08 left (no big deal, right?) and then with 50 seconds left, LeBron James pulled up for a 3. At that moment, over bettors still needed 17 points in 50 seconds. James nailed it. Booker was fouled again and hit both free throws. Alex Caruso got a layup, and then it really got ugly.

Booker was fouled shooting a 3 and hit all of his free throws with 14.3 seconds left. The Suns fouled and Davis hit a pair. Still, over bettors needed to find 5 points in 12.6 seconds and ... Booker was fouled by Dennis Schröder shooting a 3 with 7.8 seconds left. Why, Dennis, why?

Booker hit all 3 free throws, the Suns decided the game wasn't over and fouled Davis again with 5.6 seconds left. And you'd think that at some point in the final two minutes someone would miss one free throw, but no. Davis hit them both.

The final score: Lakers 109, Suns 102. That's 211 points, a half-point more than the total. There were 24 points in the last 2:15, 19 points in the last 1:18, 17 points in the final 49.8 starting with James' 3 and 10 points in the final 14.3 seconds. Davis and Booker were the only ones to shoot free throws in the final two minutes and they went 16-of-16. Davis is a 73.8 percent free-throw shooter and Booker is 86.7 percent. All they needed to do was miss one of 16 attempts.

Story continues

Hopefully you didn't also have the under on Booker's point total. It was 28.5 and he had 21 with 1:08 to go, before hitting 10 free throws the rest of the way. Seriously, 10 free throws in 68 seconds.

So that's that, the anatomy of a really bad beat if you had the under for Suns-Lakers on Tuesday night. They seriously couldn't miss just one free throw?