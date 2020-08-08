NBA Awards finalists: Kemba Walker believes ex-Hornets teammate got snubbed

Kemba Walker still has plenty of love for his former Charlotte Hornets teammates -- especially when he feels they're being disrespected.

The NBA revealed its individual award finalists for the 2019-20 season Saturday, among them the three candidates for Most Improved Player: Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram.

If you ask Walker, though, that list should have included Hornets guard Devonte Graham. The Boston Celtics guard tagged Graham in the comment section of the NBA's Instagram post along with a "puzzled look" emoji.

Walker wasn't alone: Charlotte's P.J. Washington, Dwyane Bacon and Miles Bridges all replied with similar comments -- as did Graham himself on his own Instagram story.

"So disrespectful but it is what it is," Graham wrote Saturday afternoon.

Kemba and Co. may have a case: Graham exploded for 18.2 points and 7.5 assists per game this season after averaging 4.7 points and 2.6 assists per game while backing up Walker as a rookie in 2018-19.

Then again, you also could make a case for two of Walker's current teammates in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, who both are enjoying career seasons for the Celtics.

Walker was very close with last season's young Hornets squad, though, so his support of Graham isn't surprising.

The C's will be shut out of this year's NBA Awards ceremony, as no Celtics players were named finalists for any award (despite Marcus Smart's early campaign for Defensive Player of the Year).

Here's the full list of finalists for each award:

Most Valuable Player

• Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

• James Harden, Houston Rockets

• LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers







Rookie of the Year

• Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

• Kendrick Nunn, Miami Heat

• Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans







Defensive Player of the Year

• Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

• Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

• Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz







Sixth Man Award

• Montrezl Harrell, LA Clippers

• Dennis Schröder, Oklahoma City Thunder

• Lou Williams, LA Clippers







Most Improved Player

• Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

• Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

• Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans







Coach of the Year

• Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee Bucks

• Billy Donovan, Oklahoma City Thunder

• Nick Nurse, Toronto Raptors







