NBA awards: Chris Haynes reveals his 2020-21 selections

Chris Haynes
·2 min read
My end-of-season NBA awards ballot was submitted Monday night.

Ahead of the league making the ballots of select media members public at the end of the playoffs, I'm revealing my entire ballot for Yahoo Sports. There were 13 different categories from MVP, DPOY, COY and ROY, among others. Read through the selections and dissect my picks.

Winners of the awards will be announced throughout the playoffs.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts after making a three-point basket in the third quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic was Chris Haynes' selection for MVP. (Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports)

Most Valuable Player:  

1. Nikola Jokic 

2. Joel Embiid

3. Chris Paul

4. Damian Lillard 

5. Stephen Curry

Most Improved Player:

1. Jerami Grant

2. Michael Porter Jr.

3. Chris Boucher

Defensive Player of the Year:

1. Rudy Gobert

2. Ben Simmons

3. Jrue Holiday

Sixth Man:

1. Jordan Clarkson

2. Enes Kanter

3. Chris Boucher 

Anthony Edwards #1 of the Minnesota Timberwolves looks on during the third quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Target Center on May 1, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harrison Barden/Getty Images)
Anthony Edwards averaged 23.8 points after the All-Star break. (Harrison Barden/Getty Images)

Rookie of the Year: 

1. Anthony Edwards

2. LaMelo Ball

3. Tyrese Haliburton

Coach of the Year: 

1. Monty Williams

2. Tom Thibodeau

3. Quin Snyder

First-Team All-Rookie 

Anthony Edwards

LaMelo Ball

Tyrese Haliburton

Immanuel Quickley

Saddiq Bey

Second-Team All-Rookie

Isaac Okoro

Jae'Sean Tate

James Wiseman

Cole Anthony

Theo Maledon

Rudy Gobert #27 of the Utah Jazz blocks a shot by Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat during the fourth quarter at American Airlines Arena on February 26, 2021 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert led the league in blocks this season. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

First-Team All-Defense

Bam Adebayo

Draymond Green

Rudy Gobert

Ben Simmons

Jrue Holiday

Second-Team All-Defense

Robert Covington

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Matisse Thybulle

Jimmy Butler

Joel Embiid

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts to a dunk against the Miami Heat during the first half of a game at Fiserv Forum on May 15, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Giannis Antetokounmpo averaged 28.1 points this season for the Milwaukee Bucks. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

First-Team All-NBA Team

Forward: Joel Embiid

Forward: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Center: Nikola Jokic

Guard: Damian Lillard

Guard: Chris Paul

Second-Team All-NBA Team

Forward: Jayson Tatum

Forward: Bam Adebayo

Center: Rudy Gobert

Guard: Luka Doncic

Guard: Stephen Curry

Third-Team All-NBA Team

Forward: Julius Randle

Forward: Kawhi Leonard

Center: Nikola Vucevic

Guard: Bradley Beal

Guard: Russell Westbrook

