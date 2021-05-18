NBA awards: Chris Haynes reveals his 2020-21 selections
My end-of-season NBA awards ballot was submitted Monday night.
Ahead of the league making the ballots of select media members public at the end of the playoffs, I'm revealing my entire ballot for Yahoo Sports. There were 13 different categories from MVP, DPOY, COY and ROY, among others. Read through the selections and dissect my picks.
Winners of the awards will be announced throughout the playoffs.
Most Valuable Player:
1. Nikola Jokic
2. Joel Embiid
3. Chris Paul
Most Improved Player:
1. Jerami Grant
Defensive Player of the Year:
1. Rudy Gobert
2. Ben Simmons
3. Jrue Holiday
Sixth Man:
2. Enes Kanter
Rookie of the Year:
2. LaMelo Ball
Coach of the Year:
1. Monty Williams
2. Tom Thibodeau
3. Quin Snyder
First-Team All-Rookie
Second-Team All-Rookie
First-Team All-Defense
Second-Team All-Defense
First-Team All-NBA Team
Forward: Joel Embiid
Forward: Giannis Antetokounmpo
Center: Nikola Jokic
Guard: Damian Lillard
Guard: Chris Paul
Second-Team All-NBA Team
Forward: Jayson Tatum
Forward: Bam Adebayo
Center: Rudy Gobert
Guard: Luka Doncic
Guard: Stephen Curry
Third-Team All-NBA Team
Forward: Julius Randle
Forward: Kawhi Leonard
Center: Nikola Vucevic
Guard: Bradley Beal
Guard: Russell Westbrook
