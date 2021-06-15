NBA announces list of prospects to participate in draft combine

On Tuesday, the NBA announced that 69 players are expected to attend the draft combine from June 21-27 at the Wintrust Arena and Marriott Marquis in Chicago, Illinois.

The combine will feature 5-on-5 games, strength and agility testing, shooting drills, measurements and other related on-court exercises. Teams that wish to attend must be fully vaccinated and will be permitted to have 10 personnel members for the drills and six for in-person interviews.

In addition to the draft combine, the league will also host the NBA G League Elite Camp from June 19-21 at the same location. A select number of players from the G League Elite Camp will be invited to participate in the draft combine.

ESPN2 (June 24) and ESPNU (June 25) will provide coverage of the 5-on-5 games from 3-7 p.m. EST each day.

Player

School/Club

1. Max Abmas

Oral Roberts

2. Ochai Agbaji

Kansas

3. Marcus Bagley

Arizona State

4. Scottie Barnes

Florida State

5. Charles Bassey

Western Kentucky

6. Brandon Boston Jr.

Kentucky

7. James Bouknight

Connecticut

8. Greg Brown III

Texas

9. Jared Butler

Baylor

10. Julian Champagnie

St. John’s

11. Justin Champagnie

Pittsburgh

12. Josh Christopher

ASU

13. Sharife Cooper

Auburn

14. Ayo Dosunmu

Illinois

15. David Duke Jr.

Providence

16. Kessler Edwards

Pepperdine

17. Luka Garza

Iowa

18. RaiQuan Gray

Florida State

19. Jalen Green

NBA G League Ignite

20. Quentin Grimes

Houston

21. Sam Hauser

Virginia

22. Aaron Henry

Michigan State

23. Ariel Hukporti

Nevezis (Lithuania)

24. Matthew Hurt

Duke

25. Nah’Shon Hyland

VCU

26. Isaiah Jackson

Kentucky

27. David Johnson

Louisville

28. Jalen Johnson

Duke

29. Keon Johnson

Tennessee

30. Herbert Jones

Alabama

31. Kai Jones

Texas

32. Johnny Juzang

UCLA

33. Corey Kispert

Gonzaga

34. Jonathan Kuminga

NBA G League Ignite

35. Scottie Lewis

Florida

36. Isaiah Livers

Michigan

37. Makur Maker

Howard

38. Sandro Mamukelashvili

Seton Hall

39. Tre Mann

Florida

40. Matthew Mayer

Baylor

41. Miles McBride

West Virginia

42. Davion Mitchell

Baylor

43. Evan Mobley

USC

44. Isaiah Mobley

USC

45. Moses Moody

Arkansas

46. Trey Murphy III

Virginia

47. Daishen Nix

NBA G League Ignite

48. John Petty Jr.

Alabama

49. Yves Pons

Tennessee

50. Jason Preston

Ohio

51. Joshua Primo

Alabama

52. Roko Prkacin

Cibona (Croatia)

53. Neemias Queta

Utah State

54. Austin Reaves

Oklahoma

55. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

Villanova

56. Terrence Shannon Jr.

Texas Tech

57. Day’Ron Sharpe

North Carolina

58. Jericho Sims

Texas

59. Jaden Springer

Tennessee

60. DJ Steward

Duke

61. Cameron Thomas

LSU

62. JT Thor

Auburn

63. Isaiah Todd

NBA G League Ignite

64. Trendon Watford

LSU

65. Joe Wieskamp

Iowa

66. Ziaire Williams

Stanford

67. McKinley Wright IV

Colorado

68. Moses Wright

Georgia Tech

69. Marcus Zegarowski

Creighton

The NBA draft is scheduled to take place on July 29.

