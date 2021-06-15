NBA announces list of prospects to participate in draft combine
On Tuesday, the NBA announced that 69 players are expected to attend the draft combine from June 21-27 at the Wintrust Arena and Marriott Marquis in Chicago, Illinois.
The combine will feature 5-on-5 games, strength and agility testing, shooting drills, measurements and other related on-court exercises. Teams that wish to attend must be fully vaccinated and will be permitted to have 10 personnel members for the drills and six for in-person interviews.
In addition to the draft combine, the league will also host the NBA G League Elite Camp from June 19-21 at the same location. A select number of players from the G League Elite Camp will be invited to participate in the draft combine.
ESPN2 (June 24) and ESPNU (June 25) will provide coverage of the 5-on-5 games from 3-7 p.m. EST each day.
Player
School/Club
1. Max Abmas
Oral Roberts
2. Ochai Agbaji
Kansas
3. Marcus Bagley
Arizona State
4. Scottie Barnes
Florida State
5. Charles Bassey
Western Kentucky
6. Brandon Boston Jr.
Kentucky
7. James Bouknight
Connecticut
8. Greg Brown III
Texas
9. Jared Butler
Baylor
10. Julian Champagnie
St. John’s
11. Justin Champagnie
Pittsburgh
12. Josh Christopher
ASU
13. Sharife Cooper
Auburn
14. Ayo Dosunmu
Illinois
15. David Duke Jr.
Providence
16. Kessler Edwards
Pepperdine
17. Luka Garza
Iowa
18. RaiQuan Gray
Florida State
19. Jalen Green
NBA G League Ignite
20. Quentin Grimes
Houston
21. Sam Hauser
Virginia
22. Aaron Henry
Michigan State
23. Ariel Hukporti
Nevezis (Lithuania)
24. Matthew Hurt
Duke
25. Nah’Shon Hyland
VCU
26. Isaiah Jackson
Kentucky
27. David Johnson
Louisville
28. Jalen Johnson
Duke
29. Keon Johnson
Tennessee
30. Herbert Jones
Alabama
31. Kai Jones
Texas
32. Johnny Juzang
UCLA
33. Corey Kispert
Gonzaga
34. Jonathan Kuminga
NBA G League Ignite
35. Scottie Lewis
Florida
36. Isaiah Livers
Michigan
37. Makur Maker
Howard
38. Sandro Mamukelashvili
Seton Hall
39. Tre Mann
Florida
40. Matthew Mayer
Baylor
41. Miles McBride
West Virginia
42. Davion Mitchell
Baylor
43. Evan Mobley
USC
44. Isaiah Mobley
USC
45. Moses Moody
Arkansas
46. Trey Murphy III
Virginia
47. Daishen Nix
NBA G League Ignite
48. John Petty Jr.
Alabama
49. Yves Pons
Tennessee
50. Jason Preston
Ohio
51. Joshua Primo
Alabama
52. Roko Prkacin
Cibona (Croatia)
53. Neemias Queta
Utah State
54. Austin Reaves
Oklahoma
55. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
Villanova
56. Terrence Shannon Jr.
Texas Tech
57. Day’Ron Sharpe
North Carolina
58. Jericho Sims
Texas
59. Jaden Springer
Tennessee
60. DJ Steward
Duke
61. Cameron Thomas
LSU
62. JT Thor
Auburn
63. Isaiah Todd
NBA G League Ignite
64. Trendon Watford
LSU
65. Joe Wieskamp
Iowa
66. Ziaire Williams
Stanford
67. McKinley Wright IV
Colorado
68. Moses Wright
Georgia Tech
69. Marcus Zegarowski
Creighton
The NBA draft is scheduled to take place on July 29.
