NBA announces lengthy list of early-entry draft candidates: KU, K-State represented

In all, 195 players have filed as early entry candidates for the 2024 NBA Draft, the NBA office announced this week.

Kansas and Kansas State currently have one player apiece with remaining eligibility in the pool of players for the June 26-27 draft.

Johnny Furphy, a 6-foot-9 freshman wing from Melbourne, Australia, will test the draft waters with the possibility of returning to KU for a second season. Players have until May 29 to withdraw from the draft if they wish to retain college eligibility.

Incoming KU guard AJ Storr at one point was entered in the draft. The 6-foot-6 native of Rockford, Illinois filed paperwork for the draft at the conclusion of his sophomore season at Wisconsin. He has since removed his name from the draft pool, KU coach Bill Self confirmed to The Star.

Former KU wing Tyon Grant-Foster of Grand Canyon University, a senior with eligibility remaining, has entered his name in the draft. Grant-Foster is a 6-foot-7 Schlagle High graduate who also played at DePaul and Indian Hills Community College.

Kansas State forward Arthur Kaluma, a 6-foot-7 wing from Boston with one year of collegiate eligibility remaining, has also entered his name.

The NBA Combine for college players who have entered their names in the draft is set for May 12-19 in Chicago. The G League Elite Camp is set for May 10-12 in Chicago. Lists of invited players to both camps should be released by the NBA soon.

The draft has a new format this season. The first-round picks will be made June 26th and second-round picks the following day.

The first round will be held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., home of the Brooklyn Nets. The second round will take place at ESPN’s Seaport District Studios in New York.

ABC, ESPN and the ESPN App will each air the first round, and ESPN and the ESPN App will show the second round. Coverage on both nights will begin at 7 p.m., Central time.

The first round will continue to have five minutes between draft picks. For the second round, the time between draft picks will increase to four minutes from two minutes.

“Based on feedback about the NBA Draft format from basketball executives around the league and my own experience in draft rooms, we believe that teams will benefit from being able to regroup between rounds and having additional time to make decisions during the second round,” Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations, said in a release. “Two nights of primetime coverage will also enhance the viewing experience for our fans and further showcase the draftees.”

ESPN’s latest mock draft, released April 17, has KU’s Kevin McCullar as a first-round pick (21st overall) to the Milwaukee Bucks. Furphy is also projected to be a first rounder, taken at No. 27 overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Explaining the McCullar pick, ESPN’s Jonathan Givony wrote: “The Bucks took a major step backward defensively this season and will likely look to improve in that area this summer. They’re firmly in win-now mode with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, so adding the 23-year-old McCullar could be attractive as he’s likely more ready to help the team in the short term than other options in this range. McCullar is an excellent defender and passer and was shooting the ball as well as he ever had in his career before being derailed by a midseason knee injury.”

Of Furphy, ESPN’s Jeremy Woo wrote: “Minnesota has favored positional size and versatility at forward in recent drafts as it looks to keep building out a supporting cast around Anthony Edwards. Furphy could be another one of those players, having flashed good instincts and the ability to impact games without heavy touches while becoming a surprise one-and-done candidate. He has work to do in all areas of his game, particularly on defense, but can help himself by shooting it well in workouts and reassuring teams of his value.”

Here’s a list of players from the Big 12 Conference with remaining eligibility that have entered the 2024 NBA Draft.

Arizona: Jaden Bradley, 6-foot-3, Soph.; Pelle Larrson, 6-foot-5, Sr.; KJ Lewis, 6-foot-4, Fr.; Caleb Love, 6-foot-4, Sr.

Baylor: Jalen Bridges, 6-foot-9, Sr.; Yves Missi, 7-foot, Fr.; Ja’Kobe Walter, 6-foot-5, Fr.

BYU: Jaxson Robinson, 6-foot-7, Sr.

Cincinnati: Aziz Bandaogo, 7-foot, Sr.

Colorado: Tristan da Silva, 6-foot-9, Sr.; KJ Simpson, 6-foot-2, Jr.; Cody Williams, 6-foot-8, Fr.

Houston: Jamal Shead, 6-foot-1, Sr.

Kansas: Johnny Furphy, 6-foot-9, Fr.

Kansas State: Arthur Kaluma, 6-foot-7, Jr.

West Virginia: Noah Farrakhan, 6-foot-2, Sr.