NBA announces finalists for Teammate of the Year, Sportsmanship Award

As the NBA season winds down, awards season is ramping up — voters are already sweating picks for MVP and All-NBA.

On Tuesday, the NBA announced the finalists for two awards: the Teammate of the Year Award and the Sportsmanship Award. Both of these awards are voted on by current players (teams submit nominees, and a panel made up of executives from around the league narrows down the group to the finalists, which is who players vote on).

Reigning Teammate of the Year Jrue Holiday (a three-time winner) was not nominated for the award this time around, but the group is still impressive.

The NBA today announced the finalists for the 2023-24 Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award.



The annual honor recognizes the player deemed the best teammate based on selfless play, on- and off-court leadership as a mentor and role model to other NBA players, and commitment… pic.twitter.com/F3tI1Xri5W — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 2, 2024

The nominees are:

• Mikal Bridges (Brooklyn)

• Jalen Brunson (New York)

• Al Horford (Boston)

• T.J. McConnell (Indiana)

• Georges Niang (Cleveland)

• Markelle Fultz (Orlando)

• Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (Denver)

• Mike Conley (Minnesota)

• Jalen Williams (Oklahoma City)

• Harrison Barnes (Sacramento)

• Larry Nance Jr. (New Orleans)

• Dwight Powell (Dallas)

Much like Teammate of the Year, the reigning Sportsmanship Award winner — Mike Conley, a four-time winner — was not nominated this year.

The NBA today announced the finalists for the 2023-24 NBA Sportsmanship Award.



The annual honor recognizes the player who best represents the ideals of sportsmanship on the court.



Current NBA players will select the winner from these six finalists (one finalist from each NBA… pic.twitter.com/gmAmWQ1NuY — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 2, 2024

The nominees are:

• Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia)

• Jarrett Allen (Cleveland)

• Kevin Love (Miami)

• Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City)

• Harrison Barnes (Sacramento)

• Tre Jones (San Antonio)

The Kings' Barnes was the only player nominated for both awards this summer.