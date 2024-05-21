NBA Announces 2023-24 Kia All-Rookie Teams, Led By Victor Wembanyama And Chet Holmgren

The NBA has announced the 2023-24 Kia NBA All-Rookie teams, with San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama and Oklahoma City Thunder big man Chet Holmgren each earning unanimous selections to the first team.

Wembanyama, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and the 2023-24 Kia NBA Rookie of the Year, and Holmgren each earned first team votes on all 99 ballots, which were submitted by various sportswriters and reporters.

Charlotte Hornets forward-guard Brandon Miller, Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr., and Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski also earned first team selections, with Miller earning 97 first team votes, Jaquez Jr. garnering 89 first team nods, and Podziemski trailing with 64 first team votes.

Brandon Miller #24 of the Charlotte Hornets reacts during the second half of the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Spectrum Center on March 27, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Kia NBA All-Rookie Second Team features Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II, Houston Rockets guard-forward Amen Thompson, Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George, Oklahoma City guard Cason Wallace, and Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson II.

Lively earned the most All-Rookie first team votes of all the players selected to the second team with 26, while Thompson compiled 10 first team votes and the most second team votes with 80.

The complete voting results for the 2023-24 Kia NBA All-Rookie Team: pic.twitter.com/XNBPruS5FO — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 20, 2024

Other standout rookies who earned All-Rookie consideration, but were not selected to a team include Golden State Warriors forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, Detroit Pistons small forward Ausar Thompson, Portland Trailblazers guard Scoot Henderson, Washington Wizards swingman Bilal Coulibaly, Toronto Raptors guard Gradey Dick, and Houston Rockets forward Cam Whitmore.

While the majority of last year’s rookie class is enjoying their offseason after their teams missed or got bounced early in the playoffs, one rookie has contributed to a deep postseason run for their respective franchise.

Former Duke star Dereck Lively II made valuable contributions in the Dallas Mavericks’ second round victory over Holmgren’s Oklahoma City Thunder, whom originally drafted him with the No. 12 overall pick before trading him to Dallas, to advance to the Western Conference Finals.

Dereck Lively II #2 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game Three of the Western Conference Second Round Playoffs at American Airlines Center on May 11, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

